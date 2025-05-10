On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, honoured Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata with the Youth in Entertainment Award

The musician shared a video to show his gratitude to Otumfuo, and it has got many laughing and urging him to be a comedian

Social media users thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the video after watching it

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata received the Youth in Entertainment Award during a special ceremony at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

His hilarious reaction after being honoured has got many talking and urging him to become a comedian.

In a video on X, Kofi Kinaata said the award given to him by Otumfuo was proof that he is not proud enough and would, from henceforth, walk with a hanger on the shoulders of his shirts.

As he was speaking, another gentleman was holding a hanger which had been placed in Kofi Kinaata’s shirt.

“If you see me with raised shoulders and someone following me with a hanger, my shoulders are ok. It was Otumfuo who called me to the Manhyia Palace and awarded me. He made me feel that my shoulders are down, so I need to get a hanger to help me raise them. So please manage this because if I get upset, I will use a crane to hold my shoulders high.”

In the video, he shared Kofi Kinaata, captioned it:

“Me after His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu and His distinguished Executive Board honoured me. #TeamMooove.”

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, honoured Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata with the Youth in Entertainment Award.

Before receiving the award, the Asantehene had previously acknowledged Kinaata’s influential song "Susuka," praising it as "full of wisdom" during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in September 2024.

This award came just one day before the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where Kofi Kinaata is nominated for multiple accolades, including Best Highlife Artiste of the Year, Best Highlife Song of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year.

The Otumfuo Millennium Excellence Awards, an initiative of the Manhyia Palace, honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to national development across various sectors.

Watch the video below:

Netizens urge Kofi Kinaata to be comedian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Kofi Kinaata on X. Read them below:

@kwame_amanfo said:

“Ur creativity is 2nd to none! #TeamMooove.”

@TeacherKofiGh1 wrote:

“Kofi ohh Kofi. This is serious. I think you've got to come out with some skirts these days. You can do am.”

@_sadboyslim said:

“But people are telling us Otumfo) no be anybody herrr nipa.”

@ebenblanks wrote:

“@twobarsgh herrr u guys for win comedian of the year in addition.”

@Medwenmeho68692 said:

“When the Music is plenty, you don’t reply to Beefs.. I still remember those words from you, keep going, Champ.”

@Mcdennis1990 wrote:

“How can u even hate a person like this😄😄... it's all love..westside🥰.”

@IamSheiQ said:

“Today de3 we die on this media 😂😂😂 ahomaso) 24/7.”

@_MukadasMaestro wrote:

“We will top it up with TGMA den emake set 😂😂😂😂.”

