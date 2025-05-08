The Papal Conclave has finally announced the election of a new Pope on May 8, 2025, following Pope Francis' demise

Cardinal Peter Turkson is among the Catholic leaders who were candidates for the position of Pope

However, it is unclear who the next Pope is since the Papal Conclave has not named the new Pope

A new Pope has officially been elected following the passing of Pope Francis. This was known after the Papal Conclave sent in white smoke during the election of a new Pope on May 8, 2025.

The election of a new Pope had become necessary following the passing of Pope Francis in April 2025.

The Papal Conclave elects a new Pope after Pope Francis' passing Image source: The Vatican

An election was held on May 7, 2025, to elect a new Pope, however, this attempt failed since the Papal Conclave sent in Black Smoke signally no new Pope has been elected.

On May 8, 2025, however, white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, the traditional sign that the College of Cardinals had successfully selected a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The smoke triggered cheers and prayers from the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, many of whom had been waiting anxiously for this moment.

Despite the clear signal that a decision has been reached, the identity of the new Pope has not been revealed, leaving the world in suspense.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh