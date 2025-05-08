A famed seer is trending after her prophetic statement on who would become the next Pope went viral.

This comes as Bright the Seer, in a video, said he foresaw that efforts are underway to ensure that the next Pope comes from Italy.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure by the seer.

The search for the new Pope has begun in earnest, with 133 cardinals from across 70 countries currently at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City in a closed-door gathering known as the conclave.

As the cardinals engage in a secret ballot to elect the next Pontiff, famed Nigerian seer Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, has made a prophetic declaration on a vision she had regarding who the new Pontiff will be.

Ghanaian seer shares prophecy on who will become the next Catholic Pope.

In a video making rounds online and posted on TikTok on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Bright The Seer said the spirit showed her there was a general feeling that the next Pope should come from Italy.

"This is Bright The Seer. God disclosed to me that the Catholic conclave has started the process of choosing the next Pontiff. The spirit is showing me that there is some politicking here and there, and that every spirit of the Catholic Church in Italy—Rome, the founding fathers, and everything—wants the Pontiff to come from Rome this time. It’s kind of an indigene thing."

She also said she foresaw world leaders lobbying for the cardinal they prefer to assume the position of the next Pope.

"The spirit is also showing that there are some nations where leaders have tried to press buttons for the Pontiff to come from there. But the spirit is showing that the way... the survival of the Catholic Church depends on it. May God help us, in Jesus’ name."

The prophecy comes at a time when Pietro Parolin, an Italian cardinal and Vatican diplomat, has been tipped to succeed Pope Francis.

Cardinals converge to elect a new pontiff to succeed the late Pope Francis.

The first day of the conclave, which began on Wednesday, May 7, ended without a new Pope being named.

The second day of the conclave has begun with the expectation that the cardinal electors will choose a successor to Pope Francis.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 1,000 likes and 11 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to who becomes the new pope

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the prophetic declaration by the seer:

Stephen Cyril stated:

"The prophecy you made last year (2024) about Nigeria getting better before the end of the year, how far?"

Zidiane indicated:

"People around you are in difficulty and the Holy Spirit won’t reveal a solution to them, but He will reveal to you what is happening in Rome? What can."

williamspope replied:

"Sis, you guys should stop all this ‘Holy Spirit reveals’ stuff on things that don’t even concern you. Stop deceiving people. If you claim you’re a child of God, focus on bringing people to Him."

Father Campbell speaks on Peter Turkson

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Resident Director of the Weija Leprosarium, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, was asked about who should be the next pontiff following the death of Pope Francis.

The retired Catholic Priest emphasised that the decision on who becomes the Bishop of Rome will be made in the future.

He added that the choice of the new Pope will be made by God.

