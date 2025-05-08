Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost made his first public appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected as the new Pope on May 8, 2025

According to the Vatican, Cardinal Prevost chose the name Leo XIV, after videos of his first public appearance went viral

Many people congratulated him, while others expressed excitement in himbeing chosen as the first American Pope

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has made his first public appearance after being elected as the new Pope on May 8, 2025.

Robert Francis Prevost makes his first public appearance as Pope. Image Credit: Getty Images and @bbcnews

Source: Getty Images

New Pope's first public appearance

In videos trending on social media, Robert Francis Prevost made his first appearance as Pope on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

His appearance came approximately 70 minutes after white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that the 133 cardinal electors had selected a new leader for the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion followers.

He waved at the large crowd that had gathered at the forecourt of the Sistine Chapel amid cheers and chants.

In a brief speech, Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced that the Cardinals have elected the new Pope. He also announced that Lord Robert Francis Cardinal chose the name Leo XIV.

“I announce to you a great joy; we have a Pope: The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord, Lord Robert Francis Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church PREVOST who has taken the name Leo XIV”.

Video of Robert Francis Prevost's first public appearance as Pope

Pictures from Robert Francis Prevost's first public appearance as Pope

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh