The Ghana Immigration Service arrested 2,241 individuals as part of its operation to remove undocumented foreign nationals engaged in street begging across Accra

The May 16 operation targeted known begging hotspots, including Sabon Zongo, Nima, Abossey Okai, and Obetsebi Roundabout.

According to the immigration service, 384 men were detained, 525 women, 577 boys, and 755 girls.

ACI Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs at the service, told the press there were also concerns criminal elements were inlvlved with the streek begging.

"As an institution responsible for migration, we thought it best to act against this menace, which impacts public safety."

The detainees underwent security and medical screening at the Ghana Immigration Service National Headquarters in Accra ahead of repatriation.

The service said it has had discussions with some embassies, which are cooperating.

Source: YEN.com.gh