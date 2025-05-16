The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has confirmed the removal of some 2,000 undocumented migrants who were working as beggars on the streets of Accra.

This comes after the Immigration Service embarked on an operation on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, where street begging is known to be common.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News showed moments when the undocumented workers had been rounded up and were being escorted onto awaiting buses.

One of the undocumented migrants in an interview with Joy News said the decision to relocate to Ghana was premised on their desire to make ends meet.

She explained that going back to their home country was not a good option after most of their relatives were killed there.

"Finding food has become a problem for us. Our relatives have been killed, and we can no longer stay in our country. We are here to find something to eat, nothing more."

According to the Ghana Immigration Service, in a release, the undocumented migrants would be repatriated to their respective countries.

The move is aimed at curbing criminal networks and activities in the country.

