Mamponghene Funeral: Otumfuo Approves June 9 For Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's Burial
- The late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral date has been set after a meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
- Together with the Mampong Traditional Council, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, approved the first week of June for the royal funeral rites
- Preparations for the late Mampong monarch's funeral have already begun after his one-week observance
Ghanaian monarch and the royal ruler of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's burial has been scheduled for June 9.
The late Mamponghene's death was announced on Monday, April 28, 2025. He was 86 years old and had served in the capacity of the Mamponghene.
In Asante hierarchy, the Mamponghene, heralded as the Silver Stool occupant, is the second-in-command behind the Asantehene.
Reports from the Otumfuo's Manhyia Palace, Mampong Traditional Council, led by Nana Agyakoma Difie II, called on the Asantehene on Friday, May 16, to submit their funeral plans for his second-in-command.
After their meeting, the Asantehene approved the first weekend in June, starting from Friday 6 to Monday 9, for the late Mamponghene's funeral rites.
The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be in Mampong on June 9, 2025, to pay his last respects, as custom demands.
Manso Nkwantahemaa makes peace with Mamponghemaa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manso Nkwantahemaa Nana Aborah Sika III had caught up with Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II as the late Mamponghene's one-week observance.
Nana Agyakoma Difie II was installed as Queenmother of Mampong on 7th February, 2000, as the 14th Mamponghemaa, making her one of the oldest among Asante's many female royal leaders.
Reports indicate that the Mamponghemaa's feud with Manso Nkwantahemaa, who was installed nearly two decades after her, was caused by a misunderstanding.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation