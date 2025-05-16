The late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral date has been set after a meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Together with the Mampong Traditional Council, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, approved the first week of June for the royal funeral rites

Preparations for the late Mampong monarch's funeral have already begun after his one-week observance

Ghanaian monarch and the royal ruler of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's burial has been scheduled for June 9.

Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II paying his respects to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a traditional Asante gathering. Photo source: ManhyiaPalace

The late Mamponghene's death was announced on Monday, April 28, 2025. He was 86 years old and had served in the capacity of the Mamponghene.

In Asante hierarchy, the Mamponghene, heralded as the Silver Stool occupant, is the second-in-command behind the Asantehene.

Reports from the Otumfuo's Manhyia Palace, Mampong Traditional Council, led by Nana Agyakoma Difie II, called on the Asantehene on Friday, May 16, to submit their funeral plans for his second-in-command.

After their meeting, the Asantehene approved the first weekend in June, starting from Friday 6 to Monday 9, for the late Mamponghene's funeral rites.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be in Mampong on June 9, 2025, to pay his last respects, as custom demands.

