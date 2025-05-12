Asante Mampong has held the highly anticipated one-week observation in honour of its late royal ruler, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

The deceased paramount chief's wife, Janet Dorothy Owusu Sechere, was seen in tears at the sorrowful vent

The first scenes from Mampong, as the Asantes mourn Otumfuo Osei Tutu's second in command, have surfaced online

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the one-week observation in honour of the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu was held.

Janet Dorothy Sekyere, wife of the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, seen sobbing at his one-week observation. Photo source: OpemsuoRadio, Nhyira1045fm

This comes after Otumfuo Osei Tutu directed the Mampong Traditional Council to fast-track the process for the late royal ruler's burial.

According to the Otumfuo, the late 86-year-old ruler must be buried in less than a month after the one-week observation.

The Asantehene said during a meeting at Manhyia Palace that he wanted a successor identified and enthroned on the Silver Stool right after the Mamponghene's burial.

The first set of videos from Asante Mampong, as the people of the Ashanti region mourn the loss of their ruler.

In one of the videos published by Nhyira FM, the late Daasebre's wife, Janet Dorothy Owusu Sechere, was seen shedding tears at the one-week observation.

A man dressed like a chief was seen consoling the monarch's wife with a traditional dance.

Other members close to the Daasebre's family also joined her in mourning as they patted her back.

Who is Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II?

In the Asante hierarchy and culture, the Mamponghene, heralded as the occupant of the revered Silver Stool, is the second-in-command to the Otumfuo.

He was the longest-serving Mamponghene in over 90 years. According to Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, who is the traditional son of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's ascension to the Amanimapong Stool, no chief served more than five years.

The late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II died while acting as caretaker of Asanteman in the king’s absence during his trip.

Netizens react to Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's one-week

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mamponghene's wife's stint at the one-week observation in Asante Mampong.

When was Mamponghene's last public appearance?

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported on the last public appearance of Mamponghene before his passing in April 2025.

The chief had summoned National Democratic Congress supporters over alleged tribalist comments during their two-day protest.

Mamponghene responded with a stern warning after NDC supporters kicked against the rumoured nomination of a municipal official.

