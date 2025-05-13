Manso Nkwanta Hemaa Nana Nyarko Abora Sika II was one of several queenmothers in attendance at Mamponghene's one-week observance

The rapper turned queenmother met with Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II, who appears to be the convener of the event

The video of them together, despite their fierce rivalry, has garnered significant traction online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nana Nyarko Aborah Sika III, Manso Nkwanteahema, was present when Asantes gathered on May 11 to observe the one-week funeral rite of the late Mampognehe Osei Bonsu II.

Manso Nkwata Hemaa And Mamponghemaa Hug At Dasebre Osei Bonsu II One Week Despite Rift

Source: Facebook

In the Asante hierarchy and culture, the Mamponghene, heralded as the occupant of the revered Silver Stool, is the second-in-command to the Otumfuo and was the longest-serving in the role in over 90 years.

As such, scores of dignitaries, including Kennedy Agyapong and Mahamudu Bawumi, honoured the one-week observance.

Nana Nyarko Abora Sika III, a former rapper turned queenmother of Manso Nkwanta, arrived at the venue where the one-week observance was held with her entourage.

Several videos of the beautiful queen mother's stint at the event have surfaced on social media.

In one video, the MansoNkwantahemaa was spotted greeting the queen mother of Asante Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

She graciously got up to receive the Manso Nkwantahemaa and warmly embraced her. The adorable moment has garnered significant traction considering their hostile history.

Mamaponghemaa and Manso Nkwantahemaa's moments stir reaciotns

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mamponghemaa and Manso Nkwantahemaa's moments at Mamogneh's one-week observance.

Nathalie Tofo Zanze

Hi! Wow what a beauty the smil very cool! Anyway the second lady so cute by greting have a nice day!

Samuel Antwi

Why still dem dey beef anaa. Cos the smile after the first hug was not giving

Wofa Joe

Nice one 👍👌no beefing in the Kingdom

Mamponghemaa celebrates 25 years on the throne

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mamponghemaa was celebrated on her 25th anniversary as queen mother.

A dinner was held in Nana Agyakoma Difie II's honour, with chiefs and other dignitaries honouring her.

Social media users have eulogised Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie Il on her Silver Jubilee milestone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh