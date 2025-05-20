Captain Caesar: Homeless TikToker Shares Update after Wife Kicks Him Out, Advises Men in Video
- Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar, has provided an update on his situation after his wife threw him out of his home
- In a video, he also advised against opening joint accounts with partners from other countries, especially when one finds himself/herself in the latter's country
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post
Popular Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar, has cautioned Ghanaian men against opening joint accounts with foreign women.
In a video, he noted that it was a grave mistake to do so, especially when one finds oneself in the country of the white partner.
Speaking from experience, he noted that he had regretted ever making such a decision.
Captain Caesar, who has been homeless for some time now, offered the advice after his obroni wife threw him out of their residence abroad.
Caesar, in a video, explained that his wife sent him packing after he failed to wash dishes after his wife asked him to do so.
Giving an update on his situation, he noted that he had still not found a place to live.
Watch the video of Captain Caesar advising men in the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
