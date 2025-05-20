Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar, has provided an update on his situation after his wife threw him out of his home

In a video, he also advised against opening joint accounts with partners from other countries, especially when one finds himself/herself in the latter's country

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar, has cautioned Ghanaian men against opening joint accounts with foreign women.

In a video, he noted that it was a grave mistake to do so, especially when one finds oneself in the country of the white partner.

Captain Caesar advises men after his wife kicks him out of his home. Image source: Captain Caesar

Source: TikTok

Speaking from experience, he noted that he had regretted ever making such a decision.

Captain Caesar, who has been homeless for some time now, offered the advice after his obroni wife threw him out of their residence abroad.

Caesar, in a video, explained that his wife sent him packing after he failed to wash dishes after his wife asked him to do so.

Giving an update on his situation, he noted that he had still not found a place to live.

Watch the video of Captain Caesar advising men in the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh