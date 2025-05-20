Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Captain Smart, has made an appearance on Onua TV after he announced his exit from the media house

In a video, he explained the circumstances, including a health condition, that forced him to be offscreen for some time

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings, as some were delighted over his return, while others were taken aback by his revelation

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Captain Smart, has announced his comeback on Onua TV after weeks of being offscreen.

Captain Smart joined his colleagues on Monday, May 19, 2025, edition of Onua Maakye, leaving many fans in awe.

Captain Smart makes an appearance on Onua TV after announcing his exit. Image source: Captain Smart

Source: Twitter

This is after he announced on his birthday that he was taking a break and did not know when he would be back. Following this remark, it was alleged that the renowned broadcaster had resigned from Media General.

In subsequent videos, he provided updates on his alleged exit, stressing that he was tired and needed some time for himself.

However, on Monday, May 19, 2025, Captain Smart showed up on Onua TV. He explained the events that forced him to be offscreen for the past few weeks, including a health condition.

What happened to Captain Smart?

Captain noted that he nearly passed away at work while sitting with some colleagues, having lunch. Narrating the incident, he noted that:

"I was sitting with two Muslim colleagues, eating, when I felt some of the food passing through my nose.

"I stretched forth my hand to wipe it, and that was it. I didn't see anything again until I regained consciousness," he said.

According to him, he collapsed and went into a coma. This compelled him to take a leave from work.

Watch the video of Captain Smart speaking about his return to Onua below:

Captain Smart's broadcast journey

Captain Smart, born Blessed Godsbrain Smart on May 5, 1975, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, is a renowned Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster known for his fearless commentary and advocacy against corruption.

His career spans several prominent media houses, showing his dedication to holding public figures accountable.

Captain Smart began his broadcasting journey in Kumasi, working with Fox FM, OTEC FM, Kesewa Radio, and Nhyira FM. His dynamic presence and commitment to addressing societal issues quickly garnered attention.

Captain Smart joins Onua TV after parting ways with The Multimedia Group. Image source: Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Rise to Prominence at Adom FM

In 2013, he joined Adom FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, where he hosted the morning show "Dwaso Nsem."

He introduced the "Fabewoso" segment, focusing on societal challenges and governance issues. His tenure at Adom FM solidified his reputation as a bold and influential voice in Ghanaian media.

Transition to Angel FM

After seven years at Adom FM, Captain Smart moved to Angel FM in 2020, taking on the role of Morning Show host and Director of Operations. Despite his initial commitment to the station, he faced suspension in May 2021 due to external pressures related to his outspoken nature.

Current Role at Onua TV

In June 2021, he joined Media General's Onua TV and Onua FM, where he currently hosts the morning show "Maakye." The program is known for its critical discussions on politics, social issues, and governance, continuing Captain Smart's tradition of fearless journalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh