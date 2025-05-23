A combined team of National Security operatives and Police officers has stormed the residence of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Citi News reported that the operation on the morning of May 23 has seen the security personnel surround the premises. The reason for the raid remains unknown.

It is also not yet confirmed whether Boasiako is present in the house amid the raid.

Boasiako is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

