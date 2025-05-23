Adwenepahene's widow, Becky, in a video, visited her late husband's burial site with their little daughter

The late blogger's widow planted and watered new flowers on her late husband's grave before speaking to the deceased

Adwenepahene's Widow, Becky, has frequently visited the late blogger's burial site since his burial on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Rebecca Adusei, or Becky, the widow of the late controversial Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene, recently visited his burial site with their little daughter.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the late blogger's wife was spotted carrying her baby on her back and pushing a yellow wheelbarrow filled with flowers as she entered the cemetery.

Becky, sporting an all-black outfit, took the wheelbarrow to her late husband's grave and carefully planted new flowers with a garden hand fork. She also watered newly planted flowers while her little daughter slept on her back.

Adwenephane's widow, overwhelmed with emotions, stood in front of her late husband's grave for a long period before speaking.

Rebecca Adusei's visit to her late husband's grave marked her latest trip to his burial site since he was laid to rest.

She recently visited Adwenepahene's burial site with her relatives and could not hold back her tears as she struggled to come to terms with the loss of her beloved husband.

Becky also sympathised with the late blogger over his demise and kept saying 'sorry.' She noted that she and her five kids had become miserable after he passed away.

She also promised to visit and check up on Adwenepahene every day at the graveyard.

Adwenepahene's passing and burial

Adwenepahene passed away in Germany on Friday, April 4, 2025. According to multiple reports, the blogger passed away after he slumped a few days after undergoing surgery for a medical condition at a local hospital in the country.

The late controversial blogger was based in the German city of Stuttgart along with his wife, Becky, a vlogger, and their five children.

A funeral and burial service was later held in Germany on Thursday, April 17, 2025, with his family and friends, including political commentator Appiah Stadium, attending to bid their farewell to him.

Below is the video of Adwenepahene's widow visiting his burial site with their little daughter:

Becky's visit to burial site stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thywill commented:

"This is sad 🥺. God is your strength. Sister Becky."

evie8de said:

"When you treat your partner well, even when you’re gone, she will honour you. Be strong dear."

annetfosu4 commented:

"He is maybe standing there watching you. Hmm, RIP."

Yaw Kumah Dennis Kumah wrote:

"This world paaa dier we came for nothing, we will go for nothing 😭😭😭Hmmmmm."

Adwenepahene's widow remembers husband with old photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwenepahene's widow remembered her late husband with an old photo from their past.

Becky also eulogised her late husband and expressed her undying love for him even though he passed away.

Adwenepahene's widow's social media post triggered sad reactions from netizens, who consoled her.

