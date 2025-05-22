An alumna of the University of Cape Coast has tragically died after she was involved in a fatal car accident

A recent video of her having a fun time with her loved ones before her demise has gone viral on social media

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post expressed their sorrow for the grieving family

A young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has died in a car accident which happened on the Cape Coast to Kumasi highway.

News of Josephine Amoateng’s demise, which is reported to have happened last week, was announced on May 18 on the X page of Valco Hall, a residential hall at the university.

The post paid tribute to the 31-year-old, who was also a former Valco Hall resident during her time as a student.

"Fellow industrialists, with profound sadness and heavy hearts, announce the passing of our dear sister and fellow industrialist, Josephine Amoateng. Josephine tragically lost her life in a horrific accident, leaving our Valco Hall community in deep mourning."

In honouring the memory of the young lady, a candlelight vigil was held at the residence on May 19, to mark exactly one week since her passing.

"To honour her life and memory, there will be a Candlelight Memorial on Monday evening at Valco Hall, marking one week since her untimely passing. Let us gather in love and unity to remember Josephine, celebrate her life, and find comfort in one another during this time of grief."

A TikTok video of the late Josephine, which went viral in the aftermath of her death, showed the deceased admiring her beauty and having a fun time with her loved ones.

The post shed more light on the deceased by indicating that she had bagged her Master's Degree and had married earlier this year.

"Finished her masters, earlier this year, got married in March and died in May, hmm this life," the video caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the post announcing the passing of Josephine had raked in 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens mourn UCC graduate's tragic death

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the UCC alumna. Others also shared fond memories of Josephine.

Restored in God’s way stated:

"There are two events you can’t miss: it’s either rapture or death. Let’s prepare ourselves well. Salvation is not possible in the grave. Work on your salvation with fear and trembling. God is merciful."

Honeywealth stated:

"When it’s time for us to marry, we will never die, be it a car accident or anything. We will live to fulfil our destiny! We will live to see our great-grandchildren in Jesus’ name."

Ewuradjoa stated:

"I know this lady from UCC. Eiii, she was in the Centre for African and International Studies. Herrh! Ewiase yɛ hu oooo."

korpo1985 stated:

"My deepest condolences to her family."

AfiaOT Snr. commented:

"May your beautiful soul rest in peace, Josephine."

Baffour04 replied:

"This life, eh? Things happen; you’ll never understand."

UCC final year dies in gas explosion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Miss Candy Osei Abora, a final-year UCC student died in a gas explosion, with many mourning her passing.

The young lady, who was studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree, reportedly met her untimely death on May 19, in Cape Coast, with details sketchy.

