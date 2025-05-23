Vivian Jill Lawrence's sons, Clinton and Alfie, were spotted in town as they made a rare public appearance together

The two accompanied their mother to the Kotoka International Airport where she boarded a flight headed for the UK

Ghanaians have reacted to the video with many admiring the appearance, style and poise of the Lawrence family

Kumawood star, Vivian Jill Lawrence and her two sons got Ghanaians talking after they were spotted at the airport together.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Clinton (27) and Alfie (8) stepped out of a sleek SUV just outside the departure terminal at the Kotoka International Airport.

Their mother was seen seated in the car fidgeting with her handbag before stepping out and joining her children, who were welcomed by Dr Likee and his associate, Kyekyeku.

Clinton exchanged pleasantries with the two comic actors as they prepared to enter the terminal to undergo preflight routines.

Vivian Jill and her colleagues are scheduled to appear at an event known as Power of Praise in three UK cities next week.

The video of the actress and her sons at the airport is below.

In a separate video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Clinton, Alfie and their mom were seen in the departure terminal in a relaxed mood.

All three were spotted on their phones as they whiled away time before the flight.

Clinton, at one point, was seen engaging the actress in playful banter that got her laughing.

The video of their interaction is below.

More about Vivian Jill's children

Vivian Jill is the proud mother of two sons born at completely different times in her life. She welcomed her first child, Clinton, when she was only 15 years old.

The actress said in an interview that she got pregnant as a teen and instead of getting rid of it, decided to go ahead and give birth. She welcomed her second child much later in life, in 2017, when she was 34 years old.

The journey for her second child was not easy as she endured several miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies before successfully welcoming Alfie into the world.

Vivian Jill now has two strong boys as her sons, bringing meaning and purpose into her life as she continues to make them proud in her career.

Fans gush over Vivian Jill with sons

Social media reactions to the videos of Vivian Jill and her boys were mostly positive as fans gushed over the two boys.

YEN.com.gh gathered several comments below.

Anastasia said:

"Those two boys can sell broken heart 💔 papa 😁😍"

Vida Darko said:

"I tap into your blessing. I pray my son and experience this in Jesus name 🙏💋❤️"

Ohemaa3639 said:

"Money 💰 🤑 💸 💲 good oooo 🥰🥰 who say money no dey 🥰🥰"

Silas Manna said:

"madam School feeding 😁🤣😁🤣"

Vivian Jill blasted over school feeding contract

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that an NDC Women's Organiser identified as Meeri had warned Vivian Jill over an alleged school feeding contract.

In an audio message that made its way online, she expressed her anger over the Kumawood star reportedly being awarded a government deal.

Meeri believed she had worked hard to help the party earn a sweeping victory in the Ahafo Ano South constituency and deserved the school feeding contract over Vivian Jill, who she said was not even native to the area.

