Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate was to defend her PhD thesis at a university in the UK, but did not find someone to care for her baby

She explained that her husband, who could have taken care of their baby, also had an exam he could not miss

She shared on social media her experience and what she did with images to buttress her point

A Ghanaian lady in the UK did not get anyone to help her with her baby on the day she was scheduled to defend her PhD thesis during a presentation.

Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate said her husband, who often helps with the child, also had to attend to something important.

Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate backs her baby to do her PhD presentation. Photo credit: loretta.bortey

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate said she decided to take her baby along for the presentation and backed the child throughout her delivery.

“Riddle riddle…What do you do when you have a baby to care for, and a project to pitch on the same day hubby has an exam to take on a foreign land with no family around? You tie him up and say, let’s do this, baby.”

After the presentation, Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate won the best PhD thesis award.

“…And this is how I won the best PhD thesis pitch award. This is how I showed up with my baby till I got the title Doctor added to my name.”

She used her situation to advise other mothers not to give up on their dreams because they had children.

“Like I have said many times, it will be hard, sometimes it seems impossible. Motherhood is the most reasonable excuse to abandon your dreams. But change the narrative. If you could go through hours of labour, there’s absolutely nothing you cannot do.”

Ghanaians celebrate lady for backing her baby

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate on Facebook. Read them here:

Kofi Anyetei said:

“Darn!!!! You deserve your flowers. I miss you wae.”

Esinam Batali wrote:

“Chale, I admire your strength.”

Benny Sinclear said:

“Motherhood is the most reasonable excuse to abandon your dreams ~Dr Loretta Bortey Kubate.”

Michael Simons Odame-Dankwah wrote:

“Awesome, very proud of you Loretta Bortey Kubate 🎊 ✌🏽 Congratulations!!!”

Cosmos Gyedu said:

“Awwwww I'm super proud of you, keep up the amazing work.”

Freda Anum wrote:

“My woman king 👑...I know you can do this and more.”

Anthony Danquah said:

“Even though I know about this amazing story &feet, I become even more prouder every time I read about this story again … what an amazing inspiration…keep soaring higher sis. I can’t be more proud of you than this … A true example of a trailblazer.”

Jennifer Sena Dadiboe wrote:

“Wow! Wow! In fact I’m speechless. Best Mother Awards. Just take it! Because why not!!! I’m amazed!”

Elochukwu Chidubem Okoye said:

“I'm so proud of you, Dr Kubate! Thank you for being so inspiring. I had to show this to my wife, who's currently preparing to have her PhD intake exam next week.”

Aku Maa wrote:

“You see how you look no, wahu, not in Ghana here. You will get women on the panel bashing you koraa. Ay3kooo.”

Source: YEN.com.gh