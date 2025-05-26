A video of Kevin Taylor reacting to the cedi's performance against the dollar has gone viral

Speaking on his show, Kevin Taylor appealed to the John Mahama administration to ensure the cedi stays at its current exchange rate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have varied opinions on Kevin Taylor's appeal

Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor has got tongues wagging after reacting to the recent performance of the cedi against the dollar.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken social media commentator was seen praising the cedi's strong performance against the US dollar.

Kevin Taylor appeals to Mahama regarding cedi's performance against the dollar. Photo credit: @With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media/Facebook, @John Dramini Mahama/Facebook

He, however confessed that the performance of the cedi was posing a problem for him and other persons living abroad.

Delving into details, Kevin Taylor stated that the cedi's performance had affected remittances, as the value of monies sent had now diminished.

He hoped that the cedi would remain at the current exchange rate of GH¢10.83 to the dollar for at least two years.

"Recently, Borgas are in a tight situation. Currently, where the cedi is, good, the GH¢10.83 is okay, you, let's fight this for like two years. If care is not taken and it becomes 1:1, the ladies will not mind us. Now we are pleading: if the dollar is 10.83, we are pleading with John Mahama, consider me, we are you, slow down. If you do this, those of us who campaign for you are being affected. If the time is due, we will urge to reduce it further. We are pleading , slow down."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kevin Taylor's appeal

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on Kevin Taylor's appeal to the President.

Twoknownn reacted:

"Honestly speaking, at this point, if President John Dramani Mahama tries stepping down, we will demonstrate against him."

SunnyLady replied:

"The dollar will go high o. just wait and see. What haven't we seen before?"

Macqueen added:

"Dollar goes down to $1 = GHC10, but the cost of commodities is soaring. Things are still expensive. Dollar down, but prices and cost of living are not dropping. So where do we stand?"

Hajj Husseini Gampeni:

"JDM, don't mind him. Fight for the interest of your country first. Keep reducing it till 4 cedis."

Dzided reacted:

"Please, Mahama, we beg you. We are bleeding silently — slow down for us. Stabilize it, it is okay."

EmprezzDede wrote:

"No government should get 2 terms straight again! JM really learnt a lot in opposition."

Twene Jonas praises Finance Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also recently reported that social commentator Twene Jonas commended the Finance Minister for Ghana’s improving economy.

In a TikTok video, Twene Jonas thanked Cassiel Ato Forson following the cedi’s sustained gains and falling inflation in the country.

He also advised members of the New Patriotic Party to ask for tutorials on economic management, considering their performance while in charge.

