The Ghanaian cedi has seen a rapid appreciation against major currencies since the start of 2025

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK, Philipa, went viral after lamenting on TikTok about how the cedi’s strength is affecting her remittances

Bloomberg ranked the cedi as the best-performing currency in the world, sparking calls for price reductions in Ghana

The Ghanaian cedi has been on a rapid rise since the beginning of the year, appreciating significantly against major trading currencies.

While the rise of the cedi has come as welcome news to local businesses, Ghanaians abroad seem worried about the currency’s stability.

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK cries over cedi's appreciation against the British pound and begs President Mahama to slow down. Photo credit: @phillipathenurse/TikTok & John Dramni Mahama.Facebook.

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK, identified as Philipa, has taken to social media to lament the cedi’s rise against the British pound.

In a video, Philipa, the Nurse, as she is known on TikTok, was seen sharing her frustration over the fall of the British pound.

The UK-based nurse disclosed that she has been crying in her room ever since the cedi started outperforming major trading currencies.

She said that, because of the fall of the UK currency, she now has to send double the amount of money she usually sends to her relatives in Ghana.

"I have been crying the whole time. You would think that someone has beaten me, but it's the cedi that's weeping me. Comparing cedis to pounds is heartbreaking. Previously, I only sent some small pounds, but now I have to add more. In fact, Mahama has really worried those of us in the UK. Nowadays, when people in Ghana ask me for money, I'm unable to give them," Philipa said.

Cedi ranked as the World’s Best-Performing currency

The cedi has been ranked by Bloomberg as the best-performing currency in the world.

As of May 25, the cedi is trading at GH¢10.95 to the US dollar, GH¢14.78 to the British pound, and GH¢12.40 to the euro.

As a result of the continued fall of foreign currencies, Ghanaian consumers have been demanding a reduction in commodity prices across the country.

Philipa’s complaints over Cedi’s rise spark reactions

Ghanaians on social media who came across Philipa’s video thronged the comment section to share their views on her complaints about the cedi’s rise against the British pound.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Tales with Don said:

"How many are u as compared to the good people of Ghana."

@Margaret Pierre also said:

"Let’s start businesses in Ghana so we don’t have to send"

@Abdul Bari commented:

Aswear this is not funy anymore!!!! Mahama have to think about us too???? Now we can’t help anymore."

@Josephpoku17 also commented:

"It's a good thing happening, I am also in Canada 🇨🇦 but I am happy for the appreciation of the Cedi."

US-based TikToker Nana Donkor Arthur prays for the US Dollar to rise as Finance Minister, Ato Forson, continues to stabilise the Cedi. Photo Credit: NDA & Ato Forson/Facebook.

NDA prays for US dollar to rise

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a US-based influencer, Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known as NDA, lamented the Ghana cedi’s recent strength against the dollar.

In a video, she said the stronger cedi was making it harder for her to support her family back home in Ghana.

NDA consequently prayed for the US dollar to rise against the Cedi in a viral TikTok video.

