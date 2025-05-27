Ghanaian influencer KalyJay has criticised local traders for refusing to reduce prices despite the cedi's appreciation against the dollar

He reminded Ghanaians of how prices had skyrocketed during the COVID-19 era when the cost of sanitisers jumped from GH¢5 to GH¢50

His comment sparked widespread discussion, with some supporting his stance while others blamed the price hikes on poor governance

Ghanaian influencer, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, popularly known as KalyJay, has stirred the internet once again, and this time, it's not with a social campaign or skit, but a bold statement targeted at Ghanaian traders.

The young content creator decided to voice out his thoughts amid the public outcry concerning the increasing prices of goods for common Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some traders had refused to lower their prices despite Ghana's economic boom, particularly the recent appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

Currently at GH¢10 to the dollar, per Bloomberg, many Ghanaians hoped that the price of goods would significantly decrease, but were met with disappointment and frustration.

Commenting on this development, KalyJay pointed out the ignorance of people who had expected the fall of the dollar to immediately affect the price of common goods.

He commented on how wicked an average Ghanaian was on financial matters, claiming to have known and experienced this during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled how normal hand sanitisers that were usually sold for GH¢5 immediately rose to GH¢50. At this point, he knew the wickedness in the hearts of average Ghanaians.

Taking to his X, he tweeted:

"The way you guys are surprised that Ghanaians don’t want to reduce prices Dey funny me waaa. U people lowkey get short memories. The average Ghanaian is wicked when it comes to money. Covid time people were selling 5 cedis sanitizers for 50 cedis. That’s when I knewww"

Ghanaians react to KalyJay's tweet on prices

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to drop in their opinion.

Some were in support of his thought, while others blamed the event on poor governance.

@PromzyKingston agreed:

"I have said this countless times. The average Ghanaian is wicked."

@Dr_QuabenA opinionated:

"So the then government wasn't the cause of price hikes? Let's give time some time."

@KzmHasla wrote:

"This character trait has been in our genes from way back, you ever heard of Kalabuley modus operandi back in the days?"

@stnrboy254 commented:

"This transport fares issue is from poor governance... The government doesn't have abundant transport vehicles in order to decide prices, perhaps,it may affect private transport fares too...hmm."

Driver returned passengers over fare disagreement

In news related to Ghana's economy, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a transport driver insisted on charging the old fare despite the directive of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The agency had directed members to reduce transport fares by 15% from May 24, 2025. A young lady recorded the moment the trotro driver took passengers back to the station over a disagreement on the fare.

