A video showing students at the University of Cape Coast paying tribute to their colleague who died in a gas explosion has left many saddened

The students embarked on a candlelight vigil and took turns sharing fond memories of Candy Osei Abora

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video sympathised with her friends and family

It was a sad sight to behold as students gathered at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to honour the memory of Candy Osei Abora, a final-year student who died in a gas explosion.

The 26-year-old met her untimely demise on May 19 in her hostel after a gas leak ignited while she was cooking.

A touching video that has gone viral showed the deeply moving moment when hundreds of students, dressed in black, held a candlelight vigil.

University of Cape Coast students mourn late Candy Abora Osei Photo credit: @candy.osei.abora & @campuswithalpha/TikTok, @Kwajo Dan/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The students then converged at Valco Hall, where they eulogised Candy and paid tribute to her.

One of her coursemates recounted the last moments they shared during their off-campus teaching practical at Edinaman SHS.

She described Candy as someone who always wanted the best for herself and expressed her pain at her passing:

“The day I heard Candy had passed away was the same day I added her to a group. We were supposed to do a sociology group project, so I assigned her name to a group, but life happened. I did my off-campus practical with Candy at Edinaman. She wanted the best for herself. All we can say is: may her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Source: YEN.com.gh