Sempe Mantse's 'Son' Passes Away: Sad Scenes at Era Money Gets Buried, Widow Refuses to Be Consoled
- Sad videos from the burial of Nii Adotey, the nephew of Nii Adotey Otintor II, the Sempe Mantse, have emerged online
- In a video, a woman believed to be the partner of the deceased, popularly known as Era Money, wailed over his passing
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many sympathising with the bereaved family
Nii Adotey Cofie, the nephew of the Sempe Mantse II, who recently passed away, has been laid to rest. A burial service was held for him on May 26, 2025.
Nii Adotey, popularly known as Era Money, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at his residence in Accra. Reports indicate that the young man was found in a pool of blood.
Sad scenes from his funeral have emerged online, with family and friends wailing in various videos that have surfaced online.
In some videos that have surfaced on social media, a woman believed to be the partner of Nii Adotey wept bitterly and refused to be consoled. She was very heartbroken over the passing of the young man and expressed it at the funeral.
Friends and loved ones gathered at the Islamic Cemetery at Madina to pay their last respects to the young man who passed away under mysterious conditions. Relatives who showed up wore white and black outfits, alongside sad looks at the event.
