A student of the University of Cape Coast has left her loved ones worried after she went missing on campus

A relative of the third-year student, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, confirmed that they still have no leads on her whereabouts

Social media users who reacted to the sad development are hopeful that she will be found in good condition

Berlinda Obeng, a student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has left her family and coursemates worried after she went missing.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Valco Hall on Thursday, May 26, said Berlinda Obeng is a third-year student currently studying law.

A third-year UCC student goes missing. Photo credit: @Valco Hall - Industrial City/Facebook

The post shed more light on Berlinda's disappearance by indicating that the young lady was last seen on Friday, May 23, at Adoration Hostel on the UCC campus.

Ever since then, efforts aimed at contacting Berlinda have all proven futile.

“Good afternoon. Please, this is an emergency, and all should treat it with urgency. We are reaching out regarding a concerning situation involving Berlinda Obeng, a Level 300 law student who has not been seen for over 48 hours. Despite our efforts to contact her through calls, texts, and social media, we have not been successful in reaching her.

"Berlinda was last seen on Friday at around 10 a.m. at Adoration Hostel, wearing a black dress and slippers. We kindly ask anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts or who has seen her recently to reach out to authorities or call this number: 0592229919. Your assistance could be invaluable during this time. Thank you for your support.”

A relative of Berlinda, Wisdom, who spoke to YEN.com.gh, confirmed Berlinda's disappearance and called on Ghanaians with information on her whereabouts to come to the family’s aid.

