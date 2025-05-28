A popular Ghanaian economist has warned of a possible reduction in the value of the Ghana cedis

A Senior Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has predicted a downward trend of the cedi’s value towards the end of the year, despite its recent appreciation against major foreign currencies, including the US dollar.

Economist explains the dynamics in the depreciation of the value of the cedi.

Dr Antwi-Danso stated that the best way to stabilise the Ghana cedi is to make Ghana an export-driven economy.

"We must try and be an export economy. That’s the only way to stabilise your economy. That’s the only way you make the other currency lower or the cedi stronger. So what we are doing is that we are not stabilising permanently.

Ghana cedi witnesses a steep rise in value

Ghana's official currency, the cedi, has recently experienced a steep rise in value. As of the time of filing this report, the cedi's value was GH¢10.36 per US dollar.

This is an improvement from the GH¢15 per dollar inherited by the Mahama administration after the 2024 elections.

The development has been attributed to various factors, including a trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump against China.

Some attribute the cedi's rise to Trump's trade war, while others credit Mahama.

Others have also credited the government led by President John Dramani Mahama for the development.

During his interaction with the press, Dr Antwi-Danso indicated that the development has nothing to do with measures implemented by the government.

He therefore advised the government to consider making the economy an export-driven one, since that is what will save the cedi from losing its value again.

"We will relapse by December. I believe that it will relapse, and I’m saying this from a technical point of view, and I’m not doing politics with it. What I’m trying to say is that it’s not yet hurray for the cedi kind of appreciation we are seeing," he said.

Watch the video of Dr Danso explaining the dynamics of the cedi appreciation and the possible decline in its value:

Netizens divided over Dr Antwi-Danso's comment

