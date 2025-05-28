Van Vicker, in a social media post, commended President John Dramani Mahama for the cedi's appreciation against the dollar

The celebrated actor called out Ghanaians abroad who were unhappy with the recent positive performance of the cedi on the market

Van Vicker also appealed to President John Mahama to get the cedi back to its previous rate against the dollar in 2007

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and film director Van Vicker has commended President John Dramani Mahama over the recent performance of the cedi against the dollar.

The famous movie star took to his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to express excitement over the strengthening of the Ghana cedi on the World market by the president and his administration since they returned to office for a second non-consecutive term.

He applauded President John Dramani Mahama's efforts in the cedi's appreciation in recent months and called on him and his government to continue getting the Ghanaian currency to perform well.

Van Vicker called out Ghanaians in the diaspora who are unhappy with the positive development surrounding the cedi's appreciation, questioning how narcissistic they were for having that mindset.

The movie actor noted that he would be happier if the president could get the cedi back to the rates from 2007.

Van Vicker added that his commendation of President John Dramani Mahama was not a political statement but an acknowledgement of the massive strides he and the government had made in the shortest period after taking office in January 2025.

In a lengthy social media post, he wrote:

"Mr. President, I must congratulate you on the strengthening of the Ghana cedi on the World market, ayekoo. I no no weytin you do or weytin you dey do, but I beg, dey fire dat tin noo. I like am."

"Regrettably some Ghanaians living abroad are not enthused because the dollar has dropped against the cedis. How narcissistic can one be? I think the current cedis orbit is remarkable for Ghana as a country and I am optimistic it's sustainable."

"Your Excellency JM, if you can take us back to 2007, heerrrh like e go be 'kerker'. This is not a political statement. It is an acknowledgement of a good job done so far. Call a spade a spade. Give credit to whom credit is due. Long live Ghana."

Check out Van Vicker's social media post below:

Reactions to Van Vicker commending President Mahama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Akwasi Frimpong commented:

"My brother wants to enter politics. Just enter and stop passing through the corners."

Esinam Gblorkpor said:

"Thank you, my man. Mahama is the hope for a better and prosperous Ghana."

Edward Asiedu commented:

"The appreciation of the cedi should reflect every commodity we purchase. Without that, the value is the same."

Kuami Eugene begs Mahama over cedi's appreciation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene begged President John Dramani Mahama over the cedi's appreciation against the dollar on the market.

The musician shared that he had some concerns despite being happy with the major gains the Ghanaian currency has made in recent weeks.

Kuami Eugene called on President Mahama to slow down, as his efforts to increase the cedi's positive performance were affecting his dollar reserves.

