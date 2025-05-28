A Ghanaian man who previously predicted the rise in the value of the Ghana cedi has made another prediction

In a video, the man popularly known on TikTok as Paddlemore noted that the cedi will gain more strength by the end of July, predicting GH¢3 to $1

He further advised investors on what to do in his video, which has since gone viral and drawn various reactions

A Ghanaian man, known on TikTok as Paddlemore, who previously predicted the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, has released a fresh set of predictions regarding the local currency’s future.

Earlier, Paddlemore forecasted that the dollar rate would drop significantly, giving the cedi a stronger standing against the US dollar.

In a video shared on TikTok, he stated that the cedi would rise from its previous levels to trade at GH¢9 per dollar.

At the time, many Ghanaians dismissed his prediction, citing the country’s economic challenges and unstable currency trends.

However, his projection appears to be materialising. The Ghana cedi has shown notable gains in recent weeks and is currently trading at approximately GH¢10.36 per dollar, drawing closer to his earlier prediction.

Building on this development, Paddlemore has now made another bold claim. He predicts that by the end of June 2025, the cedi will appreciate further to reach GH¢4.2 per US$1, a rate that would mark a dramatic and unprecedented shift in Ghana’s forex landscape.

Paddlemore advises investors over cedi appreciation

Speaking in his video, Paddlemore credited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for the development and offered a piece of advice to investors who are still hoarding the dollars.

He noted that the government is ready to peg the dollar rate at GH¢3.50, after which the actual stabilisation process will begin.

He, therefore, advised Ghanaian businessmen to take note and get ready for the further rise in the value of the Ghana cedis.

Watch the video of Paddlemore's prediction below:

Netizens blast Padimore over his prediction

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man prediction further rise in the value of the Ghana cedi expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some hailed him for the prediction, others criticised him for crediting the current administration for the development.

@QUEEN♥️HERSELF wrote:

"Mahama has nothing to do with the dollar fall ooo tom eiiii😂Mahama koraa is shocked 😲wai."

@Oman hene Sarki Goma rawafhid wrote:

"Can u mention just one measure John Mahama and Atoo forson put in place that’s making the dollar defeated by the cedi, just one?"

@AgudieAbena wrote:

"Let them reduce it so I can clear my shein cart."

@KOBBY HIGHEST wrote:

"Mode3 nkwasiasem nkoaa, the government has nothing to do with the dollar falling, big thanks to Trump."

@Movetodetop wrote:

"Dollar is going down in every country."

