Drama unfolded at EOCO on May 28, 2025, when Dr Adutwum arrived to show support to embattled NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi

In a video, a supporter who was unhappy with Dr Adutwum's decision to contest as flagbearer expressed her displeasure

The video has since gone viral, triggering various reactions from netizens, especially party faithful

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) member nearly caused a scene at the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra (EOCO) on May 28, when Dr Adutwum arrived to show support to Chairman Wontumi.

Dr Yaw Adutwum, the former Education Minister, received praise from some party members who hailed him as the best Education Minister in Ghana's history as soon as he arrived at the premises.

NPP supporter criticises Dr Adutwum as he visits Chairman Wontumi, vows to support Dr Bawumia. Image source: Dr Yaw Adutwum, Chairman Wontumi, Dr Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Others also referred to him as the next president of Ghana. However, this statement did not sit well with one supporter at the premises, who immediately registered her displeasure with the comments.

She distanced herself from the remarks and vowed to support Ghana's former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, till death.

"I don't know any other person; Bawumia is all I know. I'll continue to serve him and serve him till my last day on earth," she said in the video.

The woman seemed to have burst the bubble of the minister, who was enjoying the initial praises being sung for him. He hurriedly walked out of the scene to avoid further embarrassment.

Watch the video of the woman declaring her unwavering support for Dr Bawumia below:

Dr Adutwum's presidential ambition

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is a former Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe. He has emerged as a prominent figure in the political landscape, expressing a strong commitment to transforming the nation's educational system.

He has also declared his intention to contest as an NPP flagbearer in the party's next presidential primaries, and subsequently, become Ghana's next president. However, it appears not all party supporters share in this vision, as some have openly expressed their displeasure over the move.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh