Bawumia Breaks Silence on Chairman Wontumi's Arrest, Demands Due Process

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has raised concerns over the arrest and detention of Chairman Chairman Wontumi

Dr Bawumia called for strict adherence to constitutional rights and due process amid unclear charges and unknown whereabouts

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO over an alleged $55 million fraud case involving his company, Akonta Mining

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed deep concern over the arrest and detention of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, on his Facebook page, the former Vice President called for strict adherence to constitutional rights and due process.

Dr Bawumia breaks his silence on Chairman Wontumi's arrest and demands due process on the investigations. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia further questioned the opacity surrounding Chairman Wontumi's arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

He emphasised that while no one is above the law, every Ghanaian, including his party's regional chairman, is entitled to their constitutional rights.

"I am deeply concerned about the arrest and continued detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Wontumi), particularly as the charges remain vague and his whereabouts remain unknown," he wrote.

"In a democratic environment as ours, no individual is above the law. Equally, no Ghanaian—regardless of political affiliation or status—should ever be denied their constitutional rights. Justice and due process are not optional; they are the foundation of our democracy," he further stated.

The former Vice President, who was the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, said he had been in constant conversations with Chairman Wontumi’s lawyers.

He also urged EOCO and all relevant state institutions to act strictly within the bounds of the law and to respect the rights of Chairman Wontumi.

"Any deviation from these principles risks undermining public trust in our justice system and weakening the democratic values we have worked hard to build. Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law—not by arbitrary power. Our republic is strongest when our institutions are both firm and fair," he stated.

Read Dr Bawumia's Facebook post below:

Circumstances surrounding Chairman Wontumi's arrest

Heavily armed operatives of the National Investigations Bureau stormed Chairman Wontumi’s residence in Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, to execute a search warrant.

However, when supporters of the NPP in the Ashanti Region heard about the incident, they quickly massed at their chairman's residence to impede the attempt.

Following this, Chairman Wontumi, on Monday, May 26, 2025, reported himself to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service in the company of his lawyers.

According to media reports, Chairman Wontumi was cautioned and granted bail by the CID, with an instruction to return on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

However, when he returned to the CID headquarters on Tuesday, operatives of EOCO arrested him immediately for further questioning.

Reports suggest that the controversial politician was arrested over an alleged $55 million fraud case involving his company, Akonta Mining.

NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi's brother looks concerned about his arrest by the EOCO. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/TikTok & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Chairman Wontumi's hrother worried over arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man believed to be Chairman Wontumi’s brother was seen at the hospital where the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is receiving treatment.

He was among a group of NPP supporters who stormed the hospital to show solidarity with Chairman Wontumi .

In viral video, the young man looked distraught over his elder brother's arrest by EOCO and subsequent hospitalisation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh