Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been arrested by EOCO

He was reportedly picked up by EOCO operatives after reporting to the CID on Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Chairman Wontumi's arrest is linked to an alleged $55 million fraud involving Alkonta Mining

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has reportedly been arrested and detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The man popularly known as Chairman Wontumi was nabbed by EOCO operatives upon his return to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

NPP's Chariman Wontumi Arrested and Detained by EOCO

Source: Facebook

Reports suggest that the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP is in connection with the alleged $55 million Alkonta Mining fraud.

NIB's attempt to arrest Chairman Wontumi

On Friday, 23 May 2025, heavily armed national security operatives stormed Chairman Wontumi's residence in Kumasi to execute a search warrant.

However, the NIB operatives were unsuccessful, as leaders of the NPP and supporters in the Ashanti Region reportedly impeded their attempt.

Following this, Chairman Wontumi promised to report himself to the CID to assist with investigations.

On Monday, 26 May 2025, the NPP politician reportedly turned himself in at the CID headquarters in Accra, accompanied by his lawyers.

According to media reports, Chairman Wontumi was officially cautioned by the CID for allegedly engaging in mining operations without a licence, polluting water bodies, and unlawfully entering a forest reserve.

Watch the video below:

CID releases press statement

In a press statement released on Monday, 26 May 2025, the CID confirmed that Mr Antwi-Boasiako had reported to its headquarters in Accra earlier that day at noon.

The CID said Chairman Wontumi cooperated fully with investigators and submitted a formal statement. He was subsequently granted bail and asked to return on Tuesday.

Chairman Wontumi reported to the CID headquarters in the company of his legal team, led by the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame.

Chairman Wontumi denies allegations

Meanwhile, the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman has categorically denied involvement in illegal mining and reports linking him to a controversial payment from COCOBOD.

Addressing the media shortly after securing police bail on Monday, Chairman Wontumi stated that he holds a valid mining licence.

Ghanaians react to Chairman Wontumi's arrest

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Chairman Wontumi's arrest by EOCO.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@dfweddiee said:

"Haha law is law, aban papa aba."

@Caessar_7 also said:

"According to reports, one of the reasons for the arrest of Chairman Wontumi is that he collected $10 million to plant maize, but no maize was planted."

@eagleyez7 commented:

"The state securities have been smart on this one."

Captain Smart taunts NPP's Chairman Wontumi

Meanwile, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart criticised the NPP Ashanti Region's Chairman Wontumi over his conduct and remarks about power and influence.

According to the media personality, the politician had been all over the place recently, bragging and behaving as though everyone in the country

His comments followed an attempt by NIB operatives to arrest Wontumi at his Kumasi home, which was blocked by NPP supporters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh