Staunch NPP member, Kennedy Agyapong, has responded to claims of his involvement in the arrest of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi

In a video, he also offered a piece of advice to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their recent differences

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments, as some supported his claim while others did not

Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to claims suggesting that he orchestrated the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video, he denied any involvement in the ongoing woes of Mr Benard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and criticised persons rejoicing over the development.

He singled out a member of his campaign team, Alex Kwaku Tetteh, who openly stated that he led the security agencies to arrest Wontumi, and criticised him.

Ken Agyapong dissociated himself from the comments, stressing that he did not support them or had nothing to do with Wontumi's arrest.

"Because he's in my camp, people think I support what he did, but I don't. And besides, I'm very upset with him," the renowned politician stated.

He further called for the party to be united and urged members to stop rejoicing over each other's woes. Rather, party members should stand together since that's what can lead it to victory.

He referenced their biggest rival, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and stated that they won the 2024 elections because they were united.

"I recall during the days when Ato Forson was going to court. No member of the NDC stepped into parliament. They all wore red bands in solidarity with Ato Forson, marched to the courts, and refused to come to parliament until his hearing was over. But it's not the same with the NPP," he said in Twi.

Watch the video of Ken Agyapong speaking about Wontumi's arrest below:

