Odike has stirred controversy following his recent comment about the Ghana cedi during an interview

He called on the Bank of Ghana Governor to cap the cedi and opened up on the benefits associated with doing so

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by Odike

Ghanaian businessman and politician Akwasi Addai Odike has raised red flags concerning the recent performance of the cedi against the dollar.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @onuaonline, Odike, who was speaking in an interview on Yen Nsempa Show on Onua FM, told the host Nana Yaa Brefo that the cedi's strong performance against the dollar comes with its disadvantages.

Odike makes a passionate appeal to the Bank of Ghana Governor to cap the cedi. Photo credit: @thebankofghana/X, AddaiOdike/X

Source: Twitter

Delving into the details, the founder of the United Progressive Party, who labelled himself as a practising businessman, disclosed that the strong performance of the cedi will drive away foreign investment as it would mean persons desirous of setting up businesses in the country will now need more dollars to start the business and keep it running.

"If you make the cedi so strong, it drives away foreign direct investment. For example, if one cedi equals one dollar and someone earns GH₵4,000 a month, that is $4,000. Who will be willing to employ people and pay $4,000? No one will do it because cheap labor helps bring foreign direct investment."

Odike further disclosed that the cedi's recent performance will also affect local manufacturers.

The Ghana cedi is the world's best-performing currency. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This, he explained, saying that a person who comes into the country to trade will begin to look elsewhere since the value of the dollar would decline, hence not being able to buy the things that it used to.

"Again, we have local manufacturers where people from Nigeria and other countries come to buy from here, and the dollar cannot get the person more items. The manufacturers in Ghana will be at a loss."

He mentioned China in his analysis and claimed that the weak currency of the Chinese Yuan makes it easier for more people to look there as a preferred place to get their goods and services.

"I am a practical businessman. China deliberately devalued their money so they could industrialise. What made China famous was that it had a weaker currency and also produced more. Hence, if you go with the dollar, you can buy a lot more of their currency and get more things there. But if our currency becomes too strong, there are seven things that would go against this country."

Odike concluded by stating Ghana's quest for rapid industrialisation would not be achieved if the cedi is among the performing currencies in the world, hence calling on the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, to cap the cedi.

"I am appealing to the Bank of Ghana governor to cap the cedi, which is appreciating, because it has two sides of the coin."

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Odike's comments on the cedi

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Odike.

Hello stated:

"I don't get you people ooo. When the dollar was going high, a lot of businesses exited the economy. So when it is low, too, investors will not come. Hmm, everyone has their own opinions."

Dr Aboagye stated:

"How much was the dollar to cedi when Kuffour was in power? Economics is different from business."

Calm added:

"That’s exactly what the US is doing right now. The US is devaluing the dollar just to have more exports since it’s now owed about $36 trillion, which could crush its economy."

Prophet shares prophecy on the cedi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet opened up on a vision he had about the cedi.

Addressing his church members, Prophet John Anokye, the man of God, took to the stage and said that per his vision, the dollar would continue to drop until it reached GH₵5.

He said the Lord told him that He would help the economy stabilise.

Source: YEN.com.gh