A popular Ghanaian prophet has declared his vision on how the dollar will drop until it equals GH¢5

He claimed he had been withholding the prophecy for weeks and said it was time he made this public

The prophet also told his congregation to go and change their money if it was in their dollar account

Prophet John Anokye, popularly known as the Lord's general, sparked reactions online over his recent claims about the cedi-to-dollar rate.

During a recent sermon, the man of God took to the stage and said that per his vision, the dollar would continue to drop until it reached GH¢5.

YEN.com.gh understands that the Ghana cedi has continued to gain a footing against the dollar with a 17.17% increase since January 2025.

Currently valued at GH¢13.50 to $1, the prophet has narrated how God spoke to him during the Blood Factor Feast in April.

He said the Lord told him that He would help the economy stabilise while bringing the US dollar down to be worth only GH¢5.

"He said exactly these words: 'Bring it to ten and help His government to stabilise the economy'. Then He says: 'I will come and speak to you so that we can bring it to 5'. That's exactly the word of the Lord. Hallelujah."

Prophet urges congregation to exchange their dollars

Before he spoke about his revelation to the congregation, he said he had already told his wife and colleagues to 'change all their money.'

The prophet also beseeched his followers to do the same.

He reminded church members about his statement back in 2020 when Nana Akufo-Addo was Ghana's president

When many were hopeful about the nation during that time, Prophet Anokye said he did not follow the crowd due to God's words to him.

He said:

"When I speak, don’t go looking for validation. We want to know if a man of God truly heard from the Lord. What I heard is this: people are expecting the dollar rate to change from 9-something to 10. But it will not be 10-point-something. It will always remain at 10...

"I’ve been speaking to you since 2017 or 2018 with my brother. I told you these things. And I’m telling you again - after the election of the President in 2020, everyone said the nation would boom. But I said no. I had an encounter. I was in heaven, and the Lord told me, 'This shall be the account of your nation'. So I went and obeyed..."

The video of Prophet Anokye's message is below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Anokye's prophecy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the reactions from Ghanaians below.

joellejoelle58 asked:

"Forgive me if am lost... wat benefits is dat to us since no company is going to increase salary in gh?"

Delani Gh stated:

"God is doing it and he is doing it through men who have availed themselves to be used just as God uses you to prophecy. So therefore as we respectfully acknowledge you as a major prophet of God, we shall equally acknowledge those in charge of the economy for the good work they're doing. Shalom."

Joseph Appiah commented:

"God dey do forex mechanics for us😂😂😂"

rosemond acheampong added:

"Am happy all the prophets in this nation are praying for this nation."

bobby_delta remarked:

"The way all the prophets want to take credit, what will they say when it starts rising."

