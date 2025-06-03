A victim of the June 3 disaster has opened up on how he lost his wife and kid to the 2015 incident

A victim of the June 3, 2015, disaster has shared his harrowing experience, ten years after the incident.

Speaking to the media a decade later, the man revealed that he lost his wife and child in a short period due to the tragedy.

What's the June 3 disaster?

On the night of Wednesday, June 3, 2015, heavy rainfall flooded the capital, causing many people to seek shelter at a Goil fuel station near the GCB Bank at the Circle.

However, leaked fuel on the water’s surface sparked an explosion after coming into contact with a lit cigarette that was dropped into the floodwater.

Victim recounts how he lost his family

On that fateful day, he left his wife and child to work as a security guard at a nearby company. Around 4:00 p.m., he noticed the rain beginning to fall and quickly sought permission to leave and check on his family.

He first went to the workplace of his wife, who was a seamstress at the time, and was told that she had safely left for home because of the rain.

He followed up and confirmed that his family was safe. He returned to work, but as the rain intensified, he decided to head back home.

They lived in a house with a downstairs and an upstairs. Eyewitnesses later told him that, because of the rain, his wife and child moved upstairs for safety.

His wife, however, went downstairs briefly to retrieve something from their room, and that was the last time anyone saw her or the child.

He searched everywhere for them, but to no avail. It was then that he realised he had lost his wife and children in the disaster.

Speaking on the incident, he stated that he hasn't been able to get over it despite it being a decade.

"At one point, I wanted to join them because I used to live with them each day, but now I wake up and they are no longer around. It isn't easy. The incident has also affected my work life. I relocated as a result of losing my family and haven't gotten a job since," he said.

Watch the video of the man recounting his ordeal below:

June 3 disaster victim calls for justice

After sharing his ordeal, he called for justice for all victims of the incident. The Ghanaian man also called on the government to extend some support to the families of the victims who either passed away or were deformed during the unfortunate incident.

