Chairman Wontumi visited Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's residence on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was in high spirits as he exchanged pleasantries with the former Vice President and party executives

Chairman Wontumi's visit to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's residence comes a day after his release from EOCO's custody

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, visited former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's residence on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the popular politician was spotted happily exchanging pleasantries with party executives, including former Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, inside the living room of the 2024 NPP presidential candidate.

Chairman Wontumi later had a firm handshake with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and posed for photos before they sat down to discuss their matters.

Wontumi's arrest and release from EOCO

Wontumi's visit to Bawumia's home came a day after he was released from the Economic and Organised Crime Office's (EOCO) custody on bail.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was held in detention for almost a week after being arrested on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, over multiple allegations, including money laundering.

Chairman Wontumi was nabbed by EOCO operatives to assist with ongoing investigations after he visited the Criminal Investigations Department at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

Footage of the NPP stalwart's arrest surfaced on social media. He had earlier been charged with illegal mining-related offences.

After his arrest, Chairman Wontumi was detained until Wednesday, May 28, 2025, when he was granted bail in the sum of GH₵50 million and two sureties to be justified. However, he remained in EOCO's custody after failing to secure bail.

His detention led to a massive wave of protest from the New Patriotic Party supporters and Members of Parliament who converged at the entrance of the EOCO headquarters daily to demand his immediate release from their custody.

Wontumi was later transferred to the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), where Dr Mahamudu Bawumia unsuccessfully attempted to meet his bail conditions.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, shared that the former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, had met the bail conditions set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

However, Chairman Wontumi remained in custody after a motion was filed by Marfo & Associates at the High Court in Accra. The suit sought a review of the bail conditions and aimed at either altering or suspending the bail terms that had been previously set.

The motion was later withdrawn on Monday, June 2, 2025, paving the way for the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman to be officially released from custody.

Below are the videos of Chairman Wontumi reuniting with Dr Bawumia after his release from EOCO detention:

Chairman Wontumi visits NPP headquarters after release

