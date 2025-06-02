The NPP has withdrawn its application to vary bail conditions for its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi

Wontumi has been in EOCO custody since May 27, 2025, after he was arrested over some fraud allegations

With the case now withdrawn, Chaiman Wontumi's lawyers will be hoping for his release on Monday, June 2, 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn its application to vary the bail conditions of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who remains in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Although the reasons behind the withdrawal are not immediately clear, the development is expected to ease Wontumi’s release from EOCO custody.

The NPP regional chairman has been in EOCO’s custody since Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

On Wednesday, May 28, EOCO granted him bail of GH¢50 million with two sureties to be justified.

After several days of negotiations, Wontumi’s lawyers met the bail conditions on Friday, May 30, 2025.

However, while EOCO and the legal team were working to finalise his release, the Director of Legal Affairs for the NPP, Gary Nimako Marfo, filed a suit seeking a variation of the bail terms.

This legal action, according to Wontumi’s lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi, caused a delay in efforts to secure his release that Friday evening.

Speaking to the media, lawyer Appiah-Kubi expressed gratitude to the Abetifi MP and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for providing the sureties for Wontumi's bail.

“We have been able to provide the sureties. That one, I can assure you. I am very grateful to Honourable Bryan Acheampong, who has supported me in providing the documents. He has brought documents that are over and above the value of the money required, but unknown to me, an application was filed that prohibits us from securing his release," he said

Why Chairman Wontumi was arrested

Heavily armed operatives from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) stormed the Kumasi residence of Chairman Wontumi on Friday, May 23, 2025, with a search warrant.

However, a crowd of NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region gathered at the scene to resist the operation.

Subsequently, Chairman Wontumi voluntarily reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra on Monday, May 26, 2025, accompanied by his legal team.

According to media reports, he was cautioned and granted bail by the CID, with instructions to return on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

However, upon his return, operatives from EOCO arrested him for further questioning.

Reports indicate that his arrest is linked to an alleged $55 million fraud involving his company, Akonta Mining.

Minority threatens boycott over Chairman Wontumi's case

In earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament expressed dissatisfaction over the continued detention of NPP's Chairman Wontumi

Minority leader, Afenyo-Markin, warned the caucus will boycott parliamentary proceedings until bail conditions are varied.

EOCO set bail at GH¢50 million with two sureties, but Chairman Wontumi failed to meet the requirements for temporary release.

