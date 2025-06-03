Chairman Wontumi has been released on bail by EOCO after spending almost one week in custody over investigations into his dealings

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, who was released on Monday, June 2, 2025, looked frail and unwell after his release

Videos of Wontumi, which emerged online, have triggered concern among his well-wishers

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Chairman Wontumi on bail.

The release on Monday, June 2, 2025, follows almost one week of incarceration of the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman.

Wontumi, known in private life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, over multiple allegations, including money laundering.

After the arrest, Wontumi was detained until Wednesday, May 28, 2025, when he was granted bail in the sum of GH₵50 million and two sureties to be justified, which Wontumi failed to execute. The situation led to party leaders and supporters massing up around the premises of EOCO to show support and demand the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman's release.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, the NPP's Bryan Acheampong was reported to have secured bail alongside one other person. However, Wontumi's lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, indicated that the verification of Bryan Acheampong's properties had been delayed and was supposed to be finalised the next week.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, NPP supporters trooped to the EOCO head office in anticipation of Wontumi's release, but it was not until late into the evening that he was released.

According to Bryan Acheampong, who had been at EOCO earlier in the day and waited till Wontumi's release, the verification process took longer than expected.

Wontumi looks unwell after EOCO bail

A video of Chairman Wontumi, which emerged after his release, showed him looking frail and unwell, as had been reported while he was incarcerated.

Wearing a burgundy coloured political suit, Wontumi leaned on the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, for support as he walked. They were joined by Bryan Acheampong with a crowd behind them.

Watch the video of Chairman Wontumi's release below:

Wontumi was also spotted acknowledging cheers from a group of supporters who gathered around him while he got out of a car.

Watch video of Wontumi's interaction with supporters after EOCO bail below:

Reactions to Wontumi's EOCO release

The videos of Wontumi after his release have sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on Facebook. While some observed that he was looking healthy and emphatised with him, others claimed he was pretending.

Ibrahim Kwadjo Blay said:

"Settings nkoaaaa. He sheda dey walk like he got a stroke."

Michael Twumasi said:

"It is not funny. Don’t laugh at someone’s downfall, you may not know tomorrow."

Ametepee Francis said:

"See face, where the power they😃😃😃 Bra ayɛ mɔbɔɔɔ o😃. Pity o."

Obour Gyamfi said:

"Are you people sure Wontumi is well...You should send him to the hospital for a checkup oohhh. He can't even stand on his own."

Aduanaba Qwaqu Amponsah said:

"The man looks very frail, weak and with wobbling feet. I pray to God to give him renewed energy and strength."

