The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiko, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, made his first public appearance since his release by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The controversial politician visited the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

It is unclear what the purpose of the visit was; however, it is possible Chairman Wontumi was briefing his party hierarchy on what happened to him while in EOCO custody and also thanking them for their support in securing his bail.

In a video circulating on social media, Chairman Wontumi looked healthier, energetic, and in high spirits as he arrived at the NPP headquarters.

Scores of party supporters swooned over him as he entered the office.

"Chairman nie, welcome Chairman, governor one, NPP's spirit speaks, this is the man," the NPP supporters were heard saying.

The NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman was released by EOCO on Monday, 2 June 2025, after his lawyers met all the bail conditions.

This followed almost a week of incarceration after he was arrested on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, over multiple allegations, including money laundering.

Wontumi’s bail bond sparks controversy

He was granted a bail bond of GH¢50 million with two sureties to be justified by the evening of Wednesday, but his lawyers were initially unable to meet the conditions.

The situation led party leaders and supporters to gather around the EOCO premises to show support and demand Chairman Wontumi’s release.

However, EOCO did not yield to the pressure and kept him in custody until Monday, 2 June, when his bail conditions were finally met.

Media reports suggested that the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, had secured bail alongside one other person on Friday, 30 May 2025.

However, Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, indicated that the verification of Bryan Acheampong’s properties could not take place due to a suit filed by Gary Nimako, the Director of Legal Affairs of the NPP, seeking a variation of the bail conditions.

Chairman Wontumi looked unwell upon his release

After his release from EOCO custody, Chairman Wontumi appeared weak and unwell.

The otherwise strong and energetic NPP regional chairman could not walk on his own without support.

In a video, he leaned on the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, for support as he walked. They were joined by Bryan Acheampong, with a crowd following behind them

Captain Smart react to Chairman Wontumi's release

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster, Captain Smart reacted to the release of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman from EOCO custody.

In a video, he sympathised with Chairman Wontumi and offered some prayers for him.

Netizens who saw the video of Captain Smart sympathising with Wontumi expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

