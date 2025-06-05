Ralph St Williams, in a video, confronted a foreigner for violating a no-smoking rule at the Accra Mall on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The social activist questioned the foreigner over his hostile behaviour towards the mall's security personnel

Security had to intervene as a heated exchange of words between Ralph St Williams and the foreigner turned into a physical altercation

Controversial Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams was involved in a tense confrontation with a white man at the Accra Mall on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Ralph St Williams confronts a foreigner for violating a no-smoking rule at the Accra Mall. Photo source: Ralph De FellowGhanaian

Source: Facebook

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page, an unidentified foreigner was spotted being escorted by security from a building inside the mall for allegedly violating a no-smoking rule.

The individual, who was hesitant to leave the premises, got into a heated exchange of words with a security guard. Their interaction angered Ralph St Williams, who confronted the man over his hostile behaviour despite flouting the rules at the mall.

He also questioned the man over his claims that he would not comply with security because they were not police officers.

The heated verbal exchange got physical as the white man shoved Ralph St Williams for confronting him during his interaction with the Mall security.

Ralph St Williams sits inside a police car after being arrested over his incident with Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah. Photo source: @ghbrain

Source: Instagram

The angry man had to be restrained by a security guard to prevent the situation between him and the Fix The Country convener from escalating into a fight in public.

Ralph St Williams continued to slam the individual for his hostility towards the guards despite flouting the laws. He also got into a verbal exchange with the man's friend, who wanted him to keep quiet and stay out of the situation at the Mall.

The white man and his friend were later escorted to the car parking lot after expressing an interest in calling the police. On their way, the social activist and another Ghanaian man said a vulgar word to the white man, who turned his back and threatened to get physical with them.

Ralph St Williams continued to admonish the man and his friend as the security escorted them to their cars to leave the Accra Mall.

Below is the video of Ralph St Williams confronting a white man at the Accra Mall:

Reactions to Ralph confronting foreigner at mall

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

I@m_Imran_Official commented:

"If it were an African who breached the laws in a foreign country, you would see how they would be held responsible over there."

The Best Copywriter said:

"Telling me, do you know who I am in my country? This is wild. The audacity these people have, hmm."

Dr Karl wrote:

"Good job, guys. They can act the fool anywhere but not in Ghana. Real respect to you guys. If the police fail us, the streets will uphold discipline. This is not 1760."

Ghana Ready Media said:

"Good job, Ralph. The way my temper rises from 0 to 100 😏, like I could have slapped a lot."

Ralph confronts elderly man on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams confronted an elderly man on the streets for sweeping dirt into a gutter.

The Fix The Country convener later advised the man to adhere to the environmental laws and maintain sanitation on the street.

Many Ghanaians applauded Ralph St Williams on social media for his activism on the streets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh