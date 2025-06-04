Ralph St Williams, in a video, scolded an old man on the streets for sweeping filth into a drainage system

The Fix The Country convener got into a heated exchange with the man, who was initially reluctant to admit that he was choking the drainage system

Ralph St Williams later advised the elderly man and other Ghanaians on the need to maintain sanitation in the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams has embarked on a campaign to maintain sanitation on the streets of Accra.

Ralph St Williams scolds an old man on the streets for sweeping filth into a drainage system. Photo source: Ralph De FellowGhanaian

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video he shared on his official TikTok page, the Fix The Country convener confronted an elderly man for flouting the basic environmental laws.

The video showed Ralph St Williams questioning the elderly man, who worked as a sweeper, for sweeping the dirt and filth into a drainage system on the pavement.

The activist got into a heated exchange with the man, who was initially reluctant to admit that he was choking the drainage system by sweeping filth into it while carrying out his duties on the street.

He stressed the importance of sanitation in the country by advising the elderly man to properly dispose of the filth he regularly sweeps instead of dumping it into the gutters and causing environmental problems for the individuals who lived in the community.

Ralph St Williams also called on Ghanaians to educate each other on the importance of maintaining proper sanitation in the environment.

NPP supporter confronts Ralph St Williams outside the EOCO headquarters. Photo source: Ralph De FellowGhanaian

Source: Facebook

The social activist's interaction with the old man comes days after he confronted a young girl for littering on the street. In a piece of footage that went viral, he expressed his frustration with the girl for dumping a plastic bottle into an open gutter.

Ralph St Williams, fuming over the young girl's conduct, instructed her to pick up the trash she dumped inside the gutter. The girl, embarrassed by the whole situation, accepted responsibility for her actions and pleaded with him not to record the incident.

The young girl stepped inside the gutter and picked up the plastic bottle, with the social media activist warning her against repeating such actions.

Ralph St Williams later educated the young girl on the need to maintain proper sanitation in the community. He also educated her on how she could properly dump plastic waste in bins instead of leaving it in gutters.

Below is the video of Ralph St Williams scolding the old man for sweeping filth into a drainage system:

Reactions to Ralph scolding the old man

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aba_9ja commented:

"More orientation to the people. Everybody wants to go to Dubai. You can have your own Dubai in your own country by taking care of what you have."

Teduahene wrote:

"Even though he’s wrong, you must educate him politely."

Justice Kwame Arhin said:

"😂😂😂Someone said he is my father, he doesn't sweep at home, but he is sweeping outside. 😂😂😂."

nanayawsarpong34 commented:

"JM should have given Ralph a sanitation post. Ralph is a disciplined and wise man. I love him too much❤️❤️🌹🌹👌."

Ralph speaks after incident with NPP supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams spoke for the first time after his incident with NPP supporters at the entrance of the EOCO headquarters.

In a social media post, the Fix The Country convener shared footage of the incident and questioned whether his activist work was worth it after being confronted by the angry NPP supporters.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Ralph St Williams' social media post to offer their support to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh