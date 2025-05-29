Controversial Ghanaian social media activist Ralph St Williams was reportedly involved in an incident with some angry New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in front of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) premises.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chairman Wontumi's Arrest: Ralph St Williams Hides In Police Car During Melee With NPP Supporters

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the Fix the Country convener was confronted by the party sympathisers who expressed their disapproval of him being at the premises to witness the situation surrounding the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention.

In a video shared by blogger Gossip24TV, the activist was hidden in a vehicle by some policemen as the angry supporters approached to vent out their frustrations and sack him from the area.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh