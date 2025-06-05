Prophet Kumchacha has sided with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah in the ongoing feud with Evangelist Diana Asamoah

The controversial prophet Kumchacha, in a video, warned Diana Asamaoah to stay off Adom Kyei Duah's case

His disparaging remarks, taunting in his attempt to taunt Diana Asamoah, have garnered significant traction on social media

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has told gospel singer Diana Asamoah to stop her rants about Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his church, the All Belivers Worship Center.

The gospel star has been a serial critic of Adom Kyei-Duah and his Philadelphia Movement.

The movement's official website says Adom Kyei Duah's church focuses on a different relationship to Jesus and God the Father, based on changing one‘s mindset from perceiving physical or physical difficulties in one’s life as a cause of external spirits and other people's intervention to a mindset.

As such, Adom Kyei-Duah allegedly shuns away from traditional Christian principles like tithing.

His church's merchandised products, which his members patronise for healing and spiritual breakthroughs and statements associating himself with the second coming of Christ have also made him unpopular with some Christian sects.

Diana Asamoah, in her recent broadcasts, chastised Adom Kyei Duah for his comments about the second coming of Christ and also warned Philadelphia members that his teachings and culture were not coherent with the Bible.

Diana Asamoah's rants with Adom Kyei-Duah did not sit well with Kumchacha.

In a video he published on social media on June 5, the Heaven's Gate Ministries leader defended Adom Kyei Duah, whom he claims hails from his hometown.

In his warning video, Kumchacha body-shamed Diana Asamoah and hurled unprintable words at her.

Kumchacha's obscene message to Diana Asamoah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's fate as Kumchacha joins Adom Kyei-Duah to fight her.

DOUGLAS said:

Papa kumchacha may the good Lord continue to be blessing you in the mighty name of Adom Nyame 🙏🌹🙏❤️‍🩹🇬🇭

Yesupapa Joseph wrote:

Even if my parents are doing something which is not right, I will stand in front of them and tell them the truth that what they are doing is not good

BOSHYEBA ISAAC remarked:

woaaaa look at him and his face. Were you not there when they made her obituary posters aboabi

user42762918174520 shared:

when adom kyei too is wrong how do we give it to him? he should never preach against any pastor in Ghana."

EnoTech@GHFashion added:

Oso if u are doing this video for her then send it to her Dm please 🙏🙏🙏

Kumchacha backs Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha had rallied behind Sammy Gyamfi after his infamous encounter with Agradaa.

Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod, was seen in a viral video handing out dollars to Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Nana Agradaa.

In response to the incident, Prophet Kumchacha claimed that Nana Agradaa had deliberately set Gyamfi up for public condemnation.

