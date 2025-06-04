Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the All Believers Worship Center has addressed the criticisms hurled at him by Diana Asamoah

The renowned religious leader painfully shared his frustrations during a recent ministration at church

Adom Kyei Duah's stern warning to Diana Asamoah has garnered significant traction on social media

The founder of All Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has opened up about Diana Asamoah's comments about him and his church.

The gospel singer on the radio has questioned the authenticity of Adom Kyei Duah's Christianity and style of worship.

The movement's official website says Adom Kyei Duah's church focuses on a different relationship to Jesus and God the Father, based on changing one‘s mindset from perceiving physical or physical difficulties in one’s life as a cause of external spirits and other people's intervention to a mindset.

As such, Adom Kyei-Duah shuns away from traditional Christian principles like tithing.

Members are encouraged to patronise the church's spiritual merchandise, which includes special Sobolo, a beverage made of hibiscus tea and powder.

The church's culture and immense philanthropic efforts towards its members have increased its popularity over a short period.

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker recently took a swipe at Adom Kyei Duah's followers, cautioning about the sobolo.

She even called on the FDA to visit the various churches across the country and inspect the sobolo and other items being sold to members seeking spiritual solutions to their problems from their church leaders.

Adom Kyei-Duah jabs Diana Asamoah

In a video which appeared to have been culled from a ministration, Adom Keyi Duah hit back at the singer.

He questioned Diana Asamoah's 'evangelist' tag and condemned the singer's obsession with his church.

"This is the first time in my entire existence that a woman has disrespected me. Over my dead body. I won't be the one to warn her or speak, but the heavens will speak for me. She says she's heaven sent. I am also heven sent. We'll all see the levels in the heavenly realm."

Adom Kyei Duah's message to Diana Asamoah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Adom Kyei Duah's stern message to Diana Asamoah.

🌹Dreambig🌹said:

"Pls ooooo Maa Diana was saying nothing but the gospel truth and and she’s covered with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😏😏😏😏😏."

feliciaokyereboat wrote:

"She didn't insult you, she only preached using Matthew 24."

Adomba Royal-King🤴remarked:

"Without Stephen Adom Kyei Duah this world is useless 😡."

BOSHYEBA ISAAC

"This man has time papa eei boi. So you will respond to anyone talking about you, then you not ready for the ministry ooo. If the word of God is a reverse of your activities in your church then ,the truth hearts.Sorry 🙏."

Prophet arrested for disrespecting Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet, Ogyabuor, had been arrested for disrespecting Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife.

After he was released, Prophet Ogyabuour named some officers who handled his case and accused them of unprofessional conduct.

The embattled prophet alleged that he had to offer a bribe of about GH¢10,000 to escape the grip of the police.

