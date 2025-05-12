Prophet Kumchacha waded into the controversy surrounding Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar donation to Nana Agradaa

He accused the evangelist of deliberately setting Gyamfi up by recording their encounter without his consent

The preacher urged President John Mahama to forgive Gyamfi, saying that his act of kindness was not a crime

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has addressed the raging controversy surrounding Sammy Gyamfi's recent actions.

Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod, was seen in a viral video handing out dollars to Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Nana Agradaa.

This act sparked outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians condemning the gesture and calling for his removal as CEO of Goldbod.

In response to the incident, Prophet Kumchacha claimed that Nana Agradaa had deliberately set Gyamfi up for public condemnation.

He explained that Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist, always wants to be in the news and would do anything to trend.

"She deliberately approached Sammy Gyamfi and instructed her camera crew to record her interaction with him. So, this is clearly a set-up," he said.

He further urged Gyamfi to sue Nana Agradaa for recording him without his permission.

"If I were Sammy Gyamfi, I would sue Nana Agradaa because you can't record me without my permission," he said.

Prophet Kumchacha also appealed to President John Mahama to forgive the young politician. According to the prophet, the calls for Gyamfi's removal were unfounded, as he did not commit any crime.

He added that although it was not a crime to be kind to people, Nana Agradaa was the wrong person to receive the money.

"It's not a crime to give people money, but it's not everyone you should give money to. Nana Agradaa was not the right person," he said.

The TikTok video of Kumchacha supporting Gyamfi is below:

Kumchacha's support for Sammy Gyamfi sparks reactions

Prophet Kumchacha's video has sparked widespread reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@asabee said:

"The question is why did Agradaa video the incident? she planned it."

@Unclejoe also said:

"Prophet have said it all, Sammy mess up big time. It is set up and Sammy should know better. Agradaa will use this same issue to insult Ndc party in future. If sammy have finished helping the grassroots then he should go help market women."

@Atilas Rebecca commented:

"Sammy giving his own dollars away is not my business but my biggest business is mama PAT never deserve that money seriously NDC hard working youth needs that money most but man of God I believe you."

Sammy Gyamfi summoned to Jubilee House

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Chief of Staff had summoned Sammy Gyamfi to Jubilee House after giving dollars to Nana Agradaa.

Julius Debrah reportedly asked the National Democratic Congress spokesperson to explain the money gift to the Ghanaian preacher.

The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with critics accusing Gyamfi of violating President Mahama’s Code of Conduct.

