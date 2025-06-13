Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people, including passengers and crew

Among the victims were Dr Prateek Joshi, a doctor, and his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, along with their three young children

The family’s final selfie, taken moments before the flight, trended online, leaving an emotional impact on their loved ones and the public

A doctor couple and their three young children were among the 241 passengers who tragically lost their lives in the crash of Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad.

The Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers, two pilots, and 10 cabin crew, went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

A final selfie of the Joshi family, taken moments before Air India Flight 171 tragically crashed, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew. Photo credit: theguwahatitimes. Source: Instagram.

The flight, AI171, was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport and operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Sadly, what was meant to mark the beginning of a new chapter for a doctor couple turned out to be a scene of unimaginable sorrow.

Dr Prateek Joshi and Dr Komi Vyas had been longtime residents of Udaipur, a city in India, where both were respected medical professionals at Pacific Hospital.

Dr Komi Vyas, a paediatrician, had recently resigned from her position at Pacific Hospital in Udaipur to join her husband in London, where he had relocated earlier to further his medical career.

“Komi had quit her job recently to join her husband in London.”

"Dr Joshi had travelled to Banswara earlier in the week to accompany his family on the journey," said a spokesperson from the hospital.

The two, along with their three children, eight-year-old twin boys Nakul and Pradyut, and their eight-year-old daughter, Miraya, boarded the ill-fated 10-hour flight, unaware that this would be their final journey.

The Joshi family captured their last moments together before the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash. Photo credit: theguwahatitimes. Source: Instagram

"The family left for Ahmedabad a day before the flight." A cousin of Dr Joshi, Nayan, said.

“Prateek had come here just two days ago to take his wife and children with him. Several other members of both families went to see them off.” He continued.

Air India plane crash: Family's last selfie trends

Just before takeoff, Dr Joshi decided to capture the moment of their journey with a photo of his beloved family. He captured a smiling selfie with his wife and children across the aisle from him.

Unable to come to terms with the unexpected loss, the grieving friends and family shared the picture on social media. The photo has been making waves ever since. The bright smiles on the faces of the Dr Joshi family are now etched into the hearts of many well-wishers.

The crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad, is one of the deadliest aviation accidents in recent history. The loss of 241 passengers and crew members is a tragedy that has shaken the nation of India and the world.

Air India passenger discloses reason for missed flight

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Bhoomi Chauhan, an Indian national, narrowly missed the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025, due to heavy traffic.

She arrived at the airport 10 minutes late and, despite pleading with staff, was denied entry as check-in had closed.

Bhoomi, who was headed to reunite with her husband in London, later learnt that the flight she missed had crashed shortly after takeoff.

Expressing gratitude for her survival, she described the incident as a "rebirth" while mourning the loss of so many innocent lives.

