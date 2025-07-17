A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the same stretch of the A-52 where Diogo Jota and his brother later died

The 60-year-old driver had to be rescued by firefighters after her car veered off the road and landed in a ditch

Officials have since labelled the A-52 highway "very dangerous," with 19 accidents and a high fatality rate recorded in 2023

A woman narrowly escaped death in a crash on the same hazardous stretch of highway where Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his younger brother tragically lost their lives.

The Portuguese forward had been travelling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, in a high-performance Lamborghini Huracan at around 12:35am local time.

Female driver nearly died on same stretch of highway just days before Diogo Jota's crash

Reports suggest the car’s tyre blew out while overtaking on the A-52 near Cernadilla, close to Spain’s border with Portugal.

The acid green supercar veered off the road, flipped, and burst into flames, igniting the nearby brush.

The brothers had been en route to Santander for a ferry to the UK after Jota was advised against flying due to recent lung surgery.

Woman nearly died in crash at same spot

It has emerged that another serious accident occurred on the same stretch of road just eight days before the tragic crash that killed Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother.

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured at kilometre 65 of the A-52 around 11:30am local time, the very same area where Jota's fatal accident happened.

Her car veered off the road while heading toward Benavente, leaving her trapped inside. Firefighters freed her from the wreckage, and she was rushed to hospital, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Photos of the crash surfaced online, showing the severely damaged car lying in a roadside ditch.

Fortunately, the woman survived. Following Jota’s death, a central government representative for Zamora province labelled the A-52 a “very dangerous” road.

According to The Mirror, the highway saw 19 accidents in 2023, with an alarming average of 1.5 fatalities per crash.

The stretch of highway is also known to be 'riddled' with 'constant potholes' as locals have also previously complained of the poor signage, according to the AEA club.

Around 40 pothole complaints were made by drivers to Spain's transport ministry in a single month in 2024, La Opinion de Zamora reported.

The region Zamora is also known for its rugged terrain with the A-52 running through mountainous and forested areas. The area also suffers from recurrent fog spells and limited lighting.

In spite of the tricky terrain, the Spanish road is a key route taken by drivers after leaving northern Portugal as they head for the ports of Santander and Bilbao or drive north-east towards France.

