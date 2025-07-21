Bangladesh: Air Force Jet Crashes Into School, Leaves 19 People Dead, Details Emerge
- Bangladesh has been thrown into mourning after a jet crashed, leaving many people dead and injured
- The jet crashed into a school campus on Monday, July 21, 2025, shortly after killing the pilot instantly
- Famed Ghanaian prophet is trending after his 31st December prophecy warning about plane crashes reemerged online
A Bangladesh Air Force jet has crashed, leaving 19 dead and 164 injured.
According to the BBC, the jet crashed into a school campus on Monday, July 21, 2025, in the capital Dhaka shortly after takeoff.
The Bangladesh Armed Forces in a statement on Facebook said that the F-7 jet experienced a mechanical fault after taking off for a training exercise.
Persons who sustained injuries have been sent to nearby hospitals, while emergency teams are continuing rescue operations at the scene.
Prophet Uche's prophecy comes true
The General Overseer of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, is trending after a video of his 31st December prophetic declarations went viral.
This follows after he forewarned of many plane crashes in 2025, urging members of his church and Ghanaians to be cautious.
This is the second time in the span of two months that an airplane has crashed, killing passengers in the process.
The first incident occurred in India on June 12, 2025, when a plane with 230 passengers and 12 crew members crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport in India, en route to London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom.
Watch the video below:
