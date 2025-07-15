The sister of Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, popularly known as Atom De Moral Spirit, has spoken up about his mood on the last day he was home before he went missing

She claimed that her brother behaved unusually and acted possessed while preparing banku on that fateful day

Atom, a second-year Visual Arts student at Mampong Technical College of Education, was reported dead on Monday, July 14, 2025, after he was found on a farm in Jachie

The family of the late popular Ghanaian jama leader, Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, popularly known as Atom De Moral Spirit, has opened up on his behaviour on the last day he was seen alive.

Speaking in an interview with GhPage, shared on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Atom’s sister said he was in a strange mood on the last day he was seen before his disappearance.

She said her brother was preparing banku at home, but he appeared not to be himself.

Atom’s sister claimed that his behaviour resembled someone who was possessed, and they commented on how strangely he was behaving.

She added that after he finished preparing the banku, Atom left the house on their blind side.

The distraught young lady said that was the last time they saw him.

She said after he disappeared, they called his phone multiple times but never managed to reach him.

The TikTok video of Atom’s sister speaking is below.

Popular Jama leader Atom found dead

The late Atom was reported dead on Monday, July 14, 2025.

He was reportedly found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The late ‘jama leader’ - popular for his singing and dancing antics during social events - was a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education.

He had been declared missing about a week ago and, after a frantic search, was found dead, leaving his family and friends in mourning.

An Instagram video of the late Atom De Moral Spirit engaging in a Jama session with his colleagues is below.

Atom’s sister stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians on the video of Atom’s sister speaking about his last day.

Jesus bby last said:

"The leaders are not talking about it because it's not their kids and family that are victims 😢."

Anointed child wrote:

"Aaah Ghana paa de3 someone has gone missing after the second day you should have reported it to the police but you were relying on pastors aah. Hmmmm may his soul rest in peace."

Ivorian Ohene Cole commented:

"We are living in a wicked world laaa😢."

tsussyowusu263 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

maameyaaafriyie6 wrote:

"Eiiii this girl 😳😳😳."

bby sonia commented:

"Hmmmmm😭😭😭 this world."

Atom’s friends speak after his death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Atom’s seniors at Mampong Technical College of Education recalled fond memories of his time at school.

One roommate shared how Atom promised to return to school but never showed up.

The emotional video of Atom's friends sharing his last moments went viral on TikTok, sparking sympathy and calls for justice from the public.

