Farmer and content creator Osuani shared a lovely video of himself spending time with his lovely wife and four children

In the TikTok video, Osuani and his lovely family were seated on wooden stools as they enjoyed the famous Ghanaian delicacy, ampesi

Many people loved the marriage advice he shared in the video, while others spoke about his humble family

Farmer and content creator Osuani caught the attention of many people online when he shared a video of himself and his family dining together outdoors.

Osuani and his family dine in a video

Osuani took to his official TikTok account to share a heartwarming video of himself spending quality time with his wife and four children.

In the video, they were seated on wooden stools in front of their doorstep. They enjoyed the famous Ghanaian delicacy, Ampesi.

The boiled yam was served on a metallic tray, and the kontonmire stew was ground in an earthenware bowl and served with palm oil. To enjoy their tasty meal of ampesi, they added avocado, which was served in a saucepan.

In the video, the farmer sang and rejoiced as his wife fed him. He sang about being in a good marriage and meeting the love of his life.

"This lady is in love with me and I also love her," Osuani sang in the video.

Sharing marital advice, Osuani noted that marriage is all about joy and understanding. He noted that once there was peace in the household, the marriage prospered.

Reactions to Osuani's video

Osuani dining with his wife and children melted the hearts of many social media users. People thronged to the comment section to talk about his humble family.

Others were left in awe of the several slices of yam on the plate and the avocados placed in the silverware saucepan.

The reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Osuani dining with his family are below:

Louisa Oppong said:

"I tap into this blessing for all the single girls in the comments."

😖Tiwaa the devilish beauty🤭 said:

"May this love locate all the single people in the comment section 😭."

Bläck chïld ♣️🐼 said:

"This man and his family will never get kidney problems ❤️❤️❤️."

Stanley Worshie said:

"All I see is healthy meals everyday."

Nana Qwame_sabbath said:

"Are you selling the avocados."

efuasweety said:

"This is a very good example for the children,,,,,They will grow up in love,,Very solid guy."

Devil 123 said:

"Why is nobody tapping into their blessings 😢😢😢😢."

