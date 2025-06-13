A woman who was denied entry into the crashed Air India flight minutes before it took off has spoken

In a video, Bhoomi Chauhan reacted to the plane crash and explained why she missed the flight on the fateful day

Netizens who watched Bhoomi's video shared their views, with many calling her lucky to have narrowly escaped the tragedy

Bhoomi Chauhan, an Indian national who missed the crashed Air India plane, has spoken after the tragic incident.

In a video, Bhoomi said she was extremely terrified and explained why she narrowly missed her flight.

Bhoomi Chuahan, an Indian woman who missed crashed Air India flight, shares why she was 10 minutes late. Image source: Bhoomi Chauhan

Source: Facebook

Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff

On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

All but one of the 242 people aboard the flight died. Ramesh Viswashkumar, who occupied seat 11A, was the only survivor.

Bhoomi Chauhan, an Indian student who moved to London about two years ago, was supposed to be on the flight that fateful day. She was on her way to reunite with her husband in London; however, she arrived at the airport ten minutes late.

Ramesh Vishwashkumar, who occupied seat 11A, was the only survivor in the Air India deadly plane crash. Image source: UCG

Source: UGC

She told journalists that the delay was caused by heavy traffic on her way to the airport. When she finally arrived, she pleaded with the airline staff to let her board, but she was denied entry and told that allowing her on would delay the flight.

"The flight was scheduled for take-off at 1.10 pm and I had to check in by 12.10. I was stuck in traffic and by the time I reached the airport the check-in had closed," she said.

"I reached the airport at around 12.20 pm and rushed for the check-in counter. However, I was refused check-in for being late," she recalled.

Bhoomi claims she was saddened by the turn of events at the airport; however, she returned home. On her way, she learnt that the flight she was scheduled to board had crashed.

"‘'I came to know that the flight had crashed, I was totally numb. I thank my mother Goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying. I consider myself lucky, and perhaps, there were some good deeds which saved me.

"I consider this my rebirth. However, the next thing that struck me was the disastrous nature of the accident, which claimed so many innocent lives," she added.

Watch of Bhoomi Chauhan speaking about her ten-minute delay, which prevented her from being on the flight:

Source: YEN.com.gh