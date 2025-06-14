Farida Mahama stepped out to support her brother, Sharaf Mahama, during the Battle of the Beasts at the Bukom Boxing Arena

The young daughter of President John Mahama was caught on camera freshening her makeup during the bout

Social media users who watched the video commented on her beauty, among other things, in the comment section of the post

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, was videoed touching up her make-up in public at the Battle of the Beasts at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The young daughter of President Mahama was present at the Battle of the Beasts at the Bukom Boxing Arena, organised by Legacy Rise Sports, owned by her brother, Sharaf Mahama.

Farida Mahama retouches her makeup at the Battle of the Beast night at Bukom Arena. Photo credit: @jdmahama & @the1957news

In a video on Instagram, Farida Mahama was seated with another lady who some said is a family member of the Mahamas. Someone on Instagram said she was called Sadiya Mahama.

Farida was wearing a crop top and a short flared skirt. Her hair was held back in a ponytail with a middle parting.

At one point, the young lady reached out for her lip pencil to touch up her makeup. She was busy ensuring that her lip still looked good and moisturised. She was using her phone as her mirror.

When she noticed that the camera was on her, Farida stopped and gave the peace sign. She later confessed jokingly that she was shy.

“I’m shy,” she said.

The person behind the camera encouraged her not to be shy and told her to just be herself. She gave another peace sign and continued to freshen her makeup.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Farida Mahama's beauty

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on Instagram. Some commented on her beauty, while others said they loved her personality, among others.

Read some of the comments below:

@_listodntbeg_ said:

“Imagine, say your father be the president of Ghana! 😢❤️ u just imagine 😍😍😍.”

@awuraabenaadepa3 wrote:

“Just a nice and respectful baby girl doing her thing. We love you JM ba🤍💎🤍💎🤍🥰.”

@nba_waddell said:

“Had to save this, she’s so cute 😍❤️.”

@kobby_jnr_hansen wrote:

“Doing by president daughter::: cool, doing by Normal girl: it’s village life. Pretenders all over.”

@unknown_crocs252 said:

“Chale the Mahama family ankasa erhh a know say God bless dem but adey wan make he bless dem more add gimme…from head to toe they’re all loving.”

van_dey_rey wrote:

“Children of today 😅😅😅 why was her mirror broken at home anaa 😂😂.”

@_dark.oo said:

“Awwwwn you made her shy🔥🔥.”

@mimi_nokturnal wrote:

“See how graceful she was when she pinched the friend’s hand😍.”

@agbenu.can.do said:

“Herhh Ghana make sweet ooo. I no go lie you. Everywhere make sweet basaaa. One Guinea fowl for President @officialjdmahama 😂😂😂😂.”

