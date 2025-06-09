Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro looked splendid in a black gown for her latest photo shoot

The relationship guru opted for a custom-made black gown and matching headgear for her private event

Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Oduro's elegant look as she posted on social media

Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has joined the list of fashionable female preachers in Ghana.

The ex-wife of the Prophet Solomon Oduro looked exquisite in a black corseted gown for her latest photoshoot.

Marriage Counsellor Charlotte Osei looks gorgeous in a stylish dress and flawless makeup. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.

Source: Instagram

The marriage counsellor turned heads with her black short-sleeved beaded gown that made her look like a supermodel.

The young-looking celebrity mother wore a matching turban and a long black veil that she used to cover her face.

Charlotte Oduro wore flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and red glossy lipstick that added a pop of colour to her look.

Charlotte Oduro slays in a black gown

Some social media users have commented on marriage counsellor Charlotte Osei's flawless look as she posed for the cameras. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ps Joyce Ohene-Amoah stated:

"God, we are grateful."

Dayana Abiwu stated:

"More grace mama."

Abena Nhyira Onyameba stated:

"Peace of mind is far better ❤️❤️🥰."

Delivette Kibong Ihechi Joseph stated:

"You're beautiful, mummy."

Doris O Tafiri Okechukwu stated:

"God's purpose for your life will definitely be fulfilled me."

Selali Tamatey stated:

"You are so wonderful mama."

Delivette Kibong Ihechi Joseph stated:

"More grace."

Adjoa Amankwah stated:

"Honey Beck. Beautiful."

Classic Beauty Official stated:

"See how peace of mind have turned my sweetheart to 18 years old baby ❤️❤️ I love you mommy."

Asikafo Hemaa stated:

"So beautiful 😍 🤩 👌 ❣️ 💖."

Nana Akua Osaah stated:

"😍😍😍beautiful mama."

Charlotte Oduro slays in a two-piece outfit

Charlotte Oduro looked spectacular in a three-quarter-sleeved long top and matching trousers as she modelled in a trending video.

She wore a centre-parted short bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she strutted in an elegant hairstyle.

The rising style influencer wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes that elevated her look.

Charlotte Oduro's daughter celebrates her birthday

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's pretty daughter nearly broke the internet with her white ensemble for her birthday shoot.

The young fashionista wore a short-sleeved white knitted top and a short pleated flared shirt and completed her look with white sneakers.

She inspired many of her mother's Instagram followers with her simple braids hairstyle styled with colourful ribbons for the photoshoot.

Charlotte Oduro's beautiful daughter accessorised her look with gold stud earrings and a wristwatch.

Charlotte Oduro talks about her divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Charlotte Oduro discussing packing up her belongings from her marital home.

The marriage counsellor asserted that despite her husband's initial attempts towards her, she never liked him.

Social media users have reacted to the news of her divorce after she preached against leaving their marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh